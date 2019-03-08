PUK, Gorran consider rebuilding ties with view to a stable KRG

2019/03/08 | 13:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
ERBIL, Kurdistan Region – After nearly a year of not talking to each other, the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) and Gorran are feeling out the possibility of forging a new agreement between them. They are two of the three main parties in the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), so good relations between them is important for stability, argue politicians. After achieving a hard-fought for deal with the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), the PUK is considering amending relations with Gorran. The party leadership is debating two options – reactivate their Dabashan Agreement with Gorran or hammer out a new understanding. The Dabashan Agreement was signed on May 17, 2016, in the presence of the late leaders of both parties – Gorran’s Nawshirwan Mustafah and PUK’s Jalal Talabani.The pact included detailed distribution of power and positions in Sulaimani and Halabja provinces, coordination of their parliamentary blocs on legislation, and collaboration towards a parliamentary system and a constitution for the Kurdistan Region. It raised hopes that the two parties could reunite. Gorran's National Council suspended the agreement in the final days of 2017 and the two parties have not sat down with each other for nearly a year. The dominant voice in the PUK is now backing a new agreement that would be compatible with the current political realities."In our leadership meetings, we have stressed not closing this door because if we aim to be playing a role in a successful government, it is only possible in a peaceful setting," Narmeen Othman, PUK leadership council member, told Rudaw.It is difficult to have a successful government when there are tensions, so they will "seriously" work to turn their zone, namely Sulaimani, into a "safe" area to implement their plans, Othman explained. While there might be enthusiasm for reconciliation on the part of PUK, no such vigorous efforts can be seen within Gorran, though the party hasn’t ruled out meeting with PUK. It takes two to clap, Abdulrazaq Sharif, member of Gorran's National Council, told Rudaw. “Whenever the PUK friends are ready to implement the agreement, discussions on the content of the agreement will start," he said.Gorran is still upset about an incident on May 12, following Iraqi parliamentary elections. Armed men, reportedly commanded by the head of PUK's Peshmerga Sheikh Jaffar, attacked Gorran's Zargata Hill with a barrage of machine gun fire after Gorran accused them of electoral fraud.The KDP – the third and largest partner in the KRG – agrees that improved ties among them, Gorran, and PUK are essential for stable governance.“Good relations between the political parties, especially in the Sulaimani area, will reflect on and have impact on stability in the area,” Firsat Sofi told Rudaw. He is a member of KDP’s delegation engaged in KRG formation talks. The KDP has struck separate deals with the PUK and Gorran. “The better relations are between the political parties, the more stability there is in Kurdistan. It will surely also create stability in the government too,” added Sofi.He declined to comment on whether KDP would be willing to mediate between its government partners, but said the party, “for the sake of good relations between the forces, will do all that falls on its shoulders.” Kurdistan Region parliamentary elections took place on September 30, but forming the new government has dragged out for months because of disputes among the parties.
