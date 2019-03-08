عربي | كوردى
Hammerhead shark refuge found in Galapagos
2019/03/08 | 13:05
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- A new breeding ground for endangered hammerhead sharks has

been found in the Galapagos Islands, Ecuador's government said, according to AFP.This natural refuge off the island of Santa Cruz is home to

about 20 of the sharks, the environment ministry said.It is the second such refuge detected in the archipelago.

The first, found in 2017, was shown to host around 30 hammerheads.At the new one, researchers attached tracing devices to five

of the sharks as part of efforts to monitor and protect the ecosystem they live

in, said Eduardo Espinoza, who led the expedition in which the refuge was

found.Hammerheads grow slowly and are not particularly fertile

reproducers. This and the danger posed by commercial fishing has placed them in

danger of extinction, according to the International Union for the Conservation

of Nature.Ecuador in 2016 established a vast marine reserve to try to

protect the sharks. The islands are home to more than 2,900 marine species.The Pacific islands 1,000 kilometers (600 miles) west of the

coast of Ecuador have one of the world's most fragile ecosystems, with flora

and fauna that live nowhere else.Know for their beloved giant turtles, the Galapagos inspired

Charles Darwin's theory of evolution.



