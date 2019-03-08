Festival co-founder: Lineup for Woodstock 50 coming soon

2019/03/08 | 13:40
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Woodstock co-founder Michael Lang says the wait is almost
over regarding performers for Woodstock 50, despite media reports claiming
Jay-Z, Black Keys and others will perform at the event in August, AP reported.“We are thrilled with all the excitement about Woodstock 50,
but we have an obligation to our fans, artists and partners to do things the
right way,” Lang said in a statement to The Associated Press on Thursday. “We
are in the final stages of laying the groundwork and can’t wait to stage this
once-in-a-lifetime event. We’ll be officially announcing the lineup and ticket
on-sale soon, stay tuned!”The original Woodstock concert took place in 1969. On
Thursday Variety reported that Jay-Z, Black Keys, Dead & Company, Chance
the Rapper, Imagine Dragons, the Killers, Gary Clark Jr. and others will
perform at Woodstock 50. The event is separate from an anniversary concert
planned at the site of the original festival in 1969.In an interview Thursday with The Associated Press when
asked if Imagine Dragons would perform at Woodstock 50, bandleader Dan Reynolds
said: “I don’t think that’s been announced yet, but I can tell you that we have
been in talks with them.”More than 80 artists are expected to perform at Woodstock
50, which will take place Aug. 16-18 in Watkins Glen, New York, about 115 miles
(185 kilometers) northwest of the original site. Artists will perform on three
main stages at Watkins Glen International racetrack in the Finger Lakes.The original concert was held on a farm in Bethel, New York
that is now run as an attraction by The Bethel Woods Center for the Arts. The
venue plans its own anniversary event Aug. 16-18.More than 400,000 people attended the Woodstock Music and
Arts Fair, which was held Aug. 15-17, 1969.
