Iraq Daily Roundup: 14 Killed; Missile Attack on Baghdad Home

the latest violence:
In Baghdad, a Katyusha missile attack left five
dead and two wounded, all women or children.
Authorities believe that the
missile was mean for Baghdad International Airport, where U.S.
troops are stationed,
but accidentally struck a home instead.
Militants killed a government
employee and his son near Khalis.
Three
militants were killed during an operation in Kirkuk.
In northern Iraq, a bomb
killed a Turkish soldier.
Turkish strikes killed
four members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) Also, Turkey
has reportedly set
up new unauthorized, military bases.
Also, Coalition planes launched
from a U.S.
carrier in the Persian Gulf.
It is believe they may have been used
for airstrikes on ISIS targets in Kirkuk province.
Author: Margaret Griffis
Margaret Griffis is a journalist from Miami Beach, Florida and has
been covering Iraqi casualties for Antiwar.com since 2006.
