Iraq Daily Roundup: 14 Killed; Missile Attack on Baghdad Home

2020/09/29 | 13:58 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- At least 14 people were killed, and three were wounded in

the latest violence:

In Baghdad, a Katyusha missile attack left five

dead and two wounded, all women or children.



Authorities believe that the

missile was mean for Baghdad International Airport, where U.S.



troops are stationed,

but accidentally struck a home instead.

Militants killed a government

employee and his son near Khalis.

Three

militants were killed during an operation in Kirkuk.

In northern Iraq, a bomb

killed a Turkish soldier.



Turkish strikes killed

four members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) Also, Turkey

has reportedly set

up new unauthorized, military bases.





Also, Coalition planes launched

from a U.S.



carrier in the Persian Gulf.



It is believe they may have been used

for airstrikes on ISIS targets in Kirkuk province.

Author: Margaret Griffis

Margaret Griffis is a journalist from Miami Beach, Florida and has

been covering Iraqi casualties for Antiwar.com since 2006.

View all posts by Margaret Griffis