NASA captures unprecedented images of supersonic shockwaves
2019/03/08 | 14:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- NASA has captured unprecedented photos of the interaction of

shockwaves from two supersonic aircraft, part of its research into developing

planes that can fly faster than sound without thunderous "sonic

booms", AFP reported.When an aircraft crosses that threshold – around 1,225

kilometers (760 miles) per hour at sea level – it produces waves from the

pressure it puts on the air around it, which merge to cause the ear-splitting

sound.In an intricate maneuver by "rock star" pilots at

NASA's Armstrong Flight Research Center in California, two supersonic T-38 jets

flew just 30 feet (nine meters) apart below another plane waiting to photograph

them with an advanced, high-speed camera, the agency said.The rendezvous – at an altitude of around 30,000 feet –

yielded mesmerizing images of the shockwaves emanating from both planes.With one jet flying just behind the other, "the shocks

are going to be shaped differently", said Neal Smith of AerospaceComputing

Inc, an engineering firm that works with NASA, in a post on the agency's

website."This data is really going to help us advance our

understanding of how these shocks interact."Sonic booms can be a major nuisance, capable of not just

startling people on the ground but also causing damage – like shattered windows

– and this has led to strong restrictions on supersonic flight over land in

jurisdictions like the United States.The ability to capture such detailed images of shockwaves

will be "crucial" to NASA's development of the X-59, the agency said,

an experimental supersonic plane it hopes will be able to break the sound

barrier with just a rumble instead of a sonic boom.A breakthrough like that could lead to the loosening of

flight restrictions and the return of commercial supersonic planes for the

first time since Concorde was retired in 2003.Some countries and cities banned the Franco-British airliner

from their airspace because of its sonic booms.



