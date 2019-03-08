NASA captures unprecedented images of supersonic shockwaves

2019/03/08 | 14:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- NASA has captured unprecedented photos of the interaction of
shockwaves from two supersonic aircraft, part of its research into developing
planes that can fly faster than sound without thunderous "sonic
booms", AFP reported.When an aircraft crosses that threshold – around 1,225
kilometers (760 miles) per hour at sea level – it produces waves from the
pressure it puts on the air around it, which merge to cause the ear-splitting
sound.In an intricate maneuver by "rock star" pilots at
NASA's Armstrong Flight Research Center in California, two supersonic T-38 jets
flew just 30 feet (nine meters) apart below another plane waiting to photograph
them with an advanced, high-speed camera, the agency said.The rendezvous – at an altitude of around 30,000 feet –
yielded mesmerizing images of the shockwaves emanating from both planes.With one jet flying just behind the other, "the shocks
are going to be shaped differently", said Neal Smith of AerospaceComputing
Inc, an engineering firm that works with NASA, in a post on the agency's
website."This data is really going to help us advance our
understanding of how these shocks interact."Sonic booms can be a major nuisance, capable of not just
startling people on the ground but also causing damage – like shattered windows
– and this has led to strong restrictions on supersonic flight over land in
jurisdictions like the United States.The ability to capture such detailed images of shockwaves
will be "crucial" to NASA's development of the X-59, the agency said,
an experimental supersonic plane it hopes will be able to break the sound
barrier with just a rumble instead of a sonic boom.A breakthrough like that could lead to the loosening of
flight restrictions and the return of commercial supersonic planes for the
first time since Concorde was retired in 2003.Some countries and cities banned the Franco-British airliner
from their airspace because of its sonic booms.
