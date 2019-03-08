Iranian navy thwarts pirate attack on oil tanker

2019/03/08 | 14:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Iranian naval forces intervened to repel pirates who
attacked an Iranian oil tanker in the Gulf of Aden, state television reported
on Friday, according to Reuters.The broadcast said pirates in 11 speedboats attacked a
tanker with a cargo of 150 tonnes on Thursday. It showed naval forces opening
fire on speedboats, without saying whether the footage was from the latest
incident.Iran’s navy has extended its reach in recent years,
dispatching vessels to the Indian Ocean and the Gulf of Aden to protect Iranian
ships from Somali pirates.
Iranian naval forces intervened to repel pirates who
attacked an Iranian oil tanker in the Gulf of Aden, state television reported
on Friday, according to Reuters.The broadcast said pirates in 11 speedboats attacked a
tanker with a cargo of 150 tonnes on Thursday. It showed naval forces opening
fire on speedboats, without saying whether the footage was from the latest
incident.Iran’s navy has extended its reach in recent years,
dispatching vessels to the Indian Ocean and the Gulf of Aden to protect Iranian
ships from Somali pirates.