Iranian navy thwarts pirate attack on oil tanker
2019/03/08 | 14:50
Iranian naval forces intervened to repel pirates who

attacked an Iranian oil tanker in the Gulf of Aden, state television reported

on Friday, according to Reuters.The broadcast said pirates in 11 speedboats attacked a

tanker with a cargo of 150 tonnes on Thursday. It showed naval forces opening

fire on speedboats, without saying whether the footage was from the latest

incident.Iran’s navy has extended its reach in recent years,

dispatching vessels to the Indian Ocean and the Gulf of Aden to protect Iranian

ships from Somali pirates.







