Let us pay tribute to the brave Kurdish women today!

2019/03/08 | 15:40
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Syrian Kurdish female YPJ/SDF fighter battling Islamic State group, 2017. Photo: AFP
Shamm Shamayi Salih | Exclusive to Ekurd.net
Today, March 8, is an important day for all female movements around the world. On the International Women’s Day, let us remember the ongoing struggles of Kurdish feminists. Let us remember that the Kurdish women’s affairs are also ours.
As many as murdered, so many who had to fly home to defeat Daesh (IS) so many who saw their homes destroyed in front of their faces and so many mothers who had their daughters in coffins, long lived Kurdistan’s female soldiers‘ fight against IS.
These are fashionable women who are not like any other women without democracy, freedom of religion, feminism and equality, all that are NOT. They defend themselves, their values and the human rights of others to create a better society in Kurdistan.
For several generations, the Kurdish women have led a feminist struggle in the Middle East. The Kurdish women’s struggle is part of a broad left-wing campaign against oppression and totalitarianism in the region.
It is the Kurdish women who are the heroines in the fight against IS for so long live the Kurdistan Women’s soldiers battle against Daesh (IS) there is the 8th of March every day.
We must never forget how strong our women are and how much they have fought for us. On the International Women’s Day in 2019 as today, March 8, let’s remember the ongoing struggles of Kurdish feminists. Let us remember those who died in the struggle for a better society. Let us remember that the Kurdish women’s affairs are also ours and that we agree for a long time living Kurdistan and our women.
Shamm Shamayi Salih, a young writer from Sweden.
The opinions are those of the writer and do not necessarily represent the views of Ekurd.net or its editors.
