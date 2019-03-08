Saving the date palm from the Red Weevil

2019/03/08 | 16:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
José Graziano da Silva
Deeply rooted in the economies and cultures of the people of
the Near East and North Africa, the date palm is under severe threat and with
it the livelihoods of an estimated 50 million farmers in the region.The cause of this is the Red Palm Weevil, the most dangerous
and destructive pest of palm trees worldwide, capable of feeding on the trees’
growing tissue from the inside. This insect originated in South East Asia and
has spread rapidly through the Near East and North Africa where an estimated 90
percent of the world’s date palms are grown.Part of the problem is that early detection is difficult
because there are few externally visible symptoms that indicate the presence of
the pest in a host tree. Field teams must look for small insect entry holes in
the base or crown of each tree. Lapses in quarantine procedures are also to
blame: The invasive pest moves from one country to another mainly through
infested planting material.It is clear that combating this pest effectively requires
enhanced solidarity and cooperation between countries and regions, in
particular to ensure pest freedom of traded host plants of the Red Palm Weevil
and to harmonize monitoring and control strategies.The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations
(FAO) is at the forefront of efforts to tackle the Red Palm Weevil, working
together with many partners, such as the Khalifa International Award for Date
Palm and Agricultural Innovation, the International Center for Agricultural
Research in the Dry Areas, the Arab Organization for Agricultural Development, the
Near East Plant Protection Organization and the Mediterranean Agronomic
Institute of Bari.In 2017, FAO hosted a Scientific Consultation and High-level
Meeting that included member countries, other UN agencies, non-governmental
organizations, regulatory authorities, international scientists, farmer
organizations and the private sector. The meeting agreed on a framework
strategy for the eradication of Red Palm Weevil and support for the
establishment of a Trust Fund to implement it.Containing, controlling and ultimately eradicating the Red
Palm Weevil is possible. In Mauritania for example, an integrated
pest-management approach based on the active participation and strong
commitment of farmers and their cooperatives, has led to considerable success in
curbing the spread of the previously Red Palm Weevil-infested Tidjikja region.Part of the solution lies in geographic information systems
that collect data from infested trees to better manage pest control operations.
In addition, research is underway to develop natural pest-control measures.
Other innovative solutions include dogs that can sniff out infestations,
detection through thermal imaging and highly-sensitive microphones that can
hear larvae feeding inside a palm tree.FAO is developing simple yet powerful tools to assist
farmers in better monitoring and managing the Red Palm Weevil. A mobile app,
SusaHamra, is used to collect standard data when inspecting and treating palms
and checking pheromone traps for Red Palm Weevil.A global platform is being established for mapping field
data and analytics for better decision making. Remote sensing is being combined
with artificial intelligence to map palm trees for improved monitoring of Red
Palm Weevil spread. Stopping the spread of the Red Palm Weevil also requires
countries’ commitment to enforce international phytosanitary measures on
movement of infested material across borders.FAO has developed a five-year regional program for the
Near East and North Africa to support efforts in more than 15 countries in
order to contain the spread and finally eradicate the pest. This program
focuses on three interrelated elements: research, capacity development, as well
as transfer of knowledge and technology.Success hinges on the support of governments and partners.
With this purpose, on the 9th and 10th of March in Abu Dhabi, FAO is
co-organizing a donor meeting to replenish the trust fund that was established
in 2017.FAO counts on the generosity of all countries, especially
those from the Near East and North Africa region, to tackle the Red Palm
Weevil. We must build on the momentum to stop this serious threat to palm
trees.
