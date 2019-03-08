عربي | كوردى
Saving the date palm from the Red Weevil
2019/03/08 | 16:00
José Graziano da Silva







Deeply rooted in the economies and cultures of the people of

the Near East and North Africa, the date palm is under severe threat and with

it the livelihoods of an estimated 50 million farmers in the region.The cause of this is the Red Palm Weevil, the most dangerous

and destructive pest of palm trees worldwide, capable of feeding on the trees’

growing tissue from the inside. This insect originated in South East Asia and

has spread rapidly through the Near East and North Africa where an estimated 90

percent of the world’s date palms are grown.Part of the problem is that early detection is difficult

because there are few externally visible symptoms that indicate the presence of

the pest in a host tree. Field teams must look for small insect entry holes in

the base or crown of each tree. Lapses in quarantine procedures are also to

blame: The invasive pest moves from one country to another mainly through

infested planting material.It is clear that combating this pest effectively requires

enhanced solidarity and cooperation between countries and regions, in

particular to ensure pest freedom of traded host plants of the Red Palm Weevil

and to harmonize monitoring and control strategies.The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations

(FAO) is at the forefront of efforts to tackle the Red Palm Weevil, working

together with many partners, such as the Khalifa International Award for Date

Palm and Agricultural Innovation, the International Center for Agricultural

Research in the Dry Areas, the Arab Organization for Agricultural Development, the

Near East Plant Protection Organization and the Mediterranean Agronomic

Institute of Bari.In 2017, FAO hosted a Scientific Consultation and High-level

Meeting that included member countries, other UN agencies, non-governmental

organizations, regulatory authorities, international scientists, farmer

organizations and the private sector. The meeting agreed on a framework

strategy for the eradication of Red Palm Weevil and support for the

establishment of a Trust Fund to implement it.Containing, controlling and ultimately eradicating the Red

Palm Weevil is possible. In Mauritania for example, an integrated

pest-management approach based on the active participation and strong

commitment of farmers and their cooperatives, has led to considerable success in

curbing the spread of the previously Red Palm Weevil-infested Tidjikja region.Part of the solution lies in geographic information systems

that collect data from infested trees to better manage pest control operations.

In addition, research is underway to develop natural pest-control measures.

Other innovative solutions include dogs that can sniff out infestations,

detection through thermal imaging and highly-sensitive microphones that can

hear larvae feeding inside a palm tree.FAO is developing simple yet powerful tools to assist

farmers in better monitoring and managing the Red Palm Weevil. A mobile app,

SusaHamra, is used to collect standard data when inspecting and treating palms

and checking pheromone traps for Red Palm Weevil.A global platform is being established for mapping field

data and analytics for better decision making. Remote sensing is being combined

with artificial intelligence to map palm trees for improved monitoring of Red

Palm Weevil spread. Stopping the spread of the Red Palm Weevil also requires

countries’ commitment to enforce international phytosanitary measures on

movement of infested material across borders.FAO has developed a five-year regional program for the

Near East and North Africa to support efforts in more than 15 countries in

order to contain the spread and finally eradicate the pest. This program

focuses on three interrelated elements: research, capacity development, as well

as transfer of knowledge and technology.Success hinges on the support of governments and partners.

With this purpose, on the 9th and 10th of March in Abu Dhabi, FAO is

co-organizing a donor meeting to replenish the trust fund that was established

in 2017.FAO counts on the generosity of all countries, especially

those from the Near East and North Africa region, to tackle the Red Palm

Weevil. We must build on the momentum to stop this serious threat to palm

trees.



