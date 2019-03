Saving the date palm from the Red Weevil

2019/03/08 | 16:00

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-José Graziano da SilvaDeeply rooted in the economies and cultures of the people ofthe Near East and North Africa, the date palm is under severe threat and withit the livelihoods of an estimated 50 million farmers in the region.The cause of this is the Red Palm Weevil, the most dangerousand destructive pest of palm trees worldwide, capable of feeding on the trees’growing tissue from the inside. This insect originated in South East Asia andhas spread rapidly through the Near East and North Africa where an estimated 90percent of the world’s date palms are grown.Part of the problem is that early detection is difficultbecause there are few externally visible symptoms that indicate the presence ofthe pest in a host tree. Field teams must look for small insect entry holes inthe base or crown of each tree. Lapses in quarantine procedures are also toblame: The invasive pest moves from one country to another mainly throughinfested planting material.It is clear that combating this pest effectively requiresenhanced solidarity and cooperation between countries and regions, inparticular to ensure pest freedom of traded host plants of the Red Palm Weeviland to harmonize monitoring and control strategies.The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations(FAO) is at the forefront of efforts to tackle the Red Palm Weevil, workingtogether with many partners, such as the Khalifa International Award for DatePalm and Agricultural Innovation, the International Center for AgriculturalResearch in the Dry Areas, the Arab Organization for Agricultural Development, theNear East Plant Protection Organization and the Mediterranean AgronomicInstitute of Bari.In 2017, FAO hosted a Scientific Consultation and High-levelMeeting that included member countries, other UN agencies, non-governmentalorganizations, regulatory authorities, international scientists, farmerorganizations and the private sector. The meeting agreed on a frameworkstrategy for the eradication of Red Palm Weevil and support for theestablishment of a Trust Fund to implement it.Containing, controlling and ultimately eradicating the RedPalm Weevil is possible. In Mauritania for example, an integratedpest-management approach based on the active participation and strongcommitment of farmers and their cooperatives, has led to considerable success incurbing the spread of the previously Red Palm Weevil-infested Tidjikja region.Part of the solution lies in geographic information systemsthat collect data from infested trees to better manage pest control operations.In addition, research is underway to develop natural pest-control measures.Other innovative solutions include dogs that can sniff out infestations,detection through thermal imaging and highly-sensitive microphones that canhear larvae feeding inside a palm tree.FAO is developing simple yet powerful tools to assistfarmers in better monitoring and managing the Red Palm Weevil. A mobile app,SusaHamra, is used to collect standard data when inspecting and treating palmsand checking pheromone traps for Red Palm Weevil.A global platform is being established for mapping fielddata and analytics for better decision making. Remote sensing is being combinedwith artificial intelligence to map palm trees for improved monitoring of RedPalm Weevil spread. Stopping the spread of the Red Palm Weevil also requirescountries’ commitment to enforce international phytosanitary measures onmovement of infested material across borders.FAO has developed a five-year regional program for theNear East and North Africa to support efforts in more than 15 countries inorder to contain the spread and finally eradicate the pest. This programfocuses on three interrelated elements: research, capacity development, as wellas transfer of knowledge and technology.Success hinges on the support of governments and partners.With this purpose, on the 9th and 10th of March in Abu Dhabi, FAO isco-organizing a donor meeting to replenish the trust fund that was establishedin 2017.FAO counts on the generosity of all countries, especiallythose from the Near East and North Africa region, to tackle the Red PalmWeevil. We must build on the momentum to stop this serious threat to palmtrees.