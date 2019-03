Egypt's Foreign Ministry gains release of 2 Egyptians detained in Iran

2019/03/08 | 16:00

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Egypt’s Foreign Ministry announced Friday that it has gainedthe release of two Egyptian citizens detained by Iran after they had enteredIranian territorial waters aboard a boat without a permit.The Egyptian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that itsefforts were "successful" in releasing the citizens and said thereason for their detention was their "illegal entry into Iranianterritorial waters."The ministry said that it had completed all legal proceduresfor the release, adding that the Egyptian citizens were in good condition aftertheir release and that they had been well-treated during their detention.