Egypt's Foreign Ministry gains release of 2 Egyptians detained in Iran
2019/03/08 | 16:00
Egypt’s Foreign Ministry announced Friday that it has gained

the release of two Egyptian citizens detained by Iran after they had entered

Iranian territorial waters aboard a boat without a permit.The Egyptian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that its

efforts were "successful" in releasing the citizens and said the

reason for their detention was their "illegal entry into Iranian

territorial waters."The ministry said that it had completed all legal procedures

for the release, adding that the Egyptian citizens were in good condition after

their release and that they had been well-treated during their detention.







