Egypt's Foreign Ministry gains release of 2 Egyptians detained in Iran

2019/03/08 | 16:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Egypt’s Foreign Ministry announced Friday that it has gained
the release of two Egyptian citizens detained by Iran after they had entered
Iranian territorial waters aboard a boat without a permit.The Egyptian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that its
efforts were "successful" in releasing the citizens and said the
reason for their detention was their "illegal entry into Iranian
territorial waters."The ministry said that it had completed all legal procedures
for the release, adding that the Egyptian citizens were in good condition after
their release and that they had been well-treated during their detention.
