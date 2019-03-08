Iran could boost its exports of drugs, medical supplies to Iraq from $25m to $200m annually: Official

2019/03/08 | 16:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Iran exports 25 million dollars worth of medicine and medical supplies annually to neighboring Iraq, according to an Iranian official.
“The Islamic Republic of Iran has the capacity to export $200 million of medicine and medical equipment to Iraq every year,” the head of Iran’s Food and Drug Organization, Mehdi Birsalehi, told Iran’s state news agency, IRNA on Thursday.
His remarks came after a joint meeting between Iran’s Health Minister and Iraq’s Trade Minister.
Birsalehi also explained that, despite an agreement between the two countries regarding medical supplies, the mechanism to register Iranian medical imports into Iraq is slow, hoping health authorities in the country would move to expedite the process.
Last month, Iraqi Health Minister Aladdin al-Alwan claimed that 75 percent of drugs and medical paraphernalia entering Iraq bypass quality control checks and inspections, raising concerns.
Iraq relies considerably on neighboring Iran to fulfill most of its needs in different sectors and industries, including food, health, energy, and trade.
Editing by Nadia Riva
