Role Playing Games Market Trend: In-Game Advertising Is Gaining Popularity

2020/09/30 | 16:12 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Role Playing Games Market Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Role Playing Games Market - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Companies in the role-playing games (RPGs) market are increasingly investing in in-game advertising in RPGs due to the genre’s high viewership.



RPGs generally have greater user engagement (especially MMORPG) than other genres because of the presence of multiple players and continuous social interactions among the players.



In addition, players from major countries in the RPGs market such as China, Japan, and Korea do not invest their disposable incomes on these games, instead they invest their time.



Companies in the RPGs market are taking steps towards generating auxiliary revenues through dynamic and static advertising.





In dynamic in-game advertising, companies purchase real-time locations to advertise within the video games and the advertising appears on digital objects such as notes, labels, boards, hoardings, and posters.



Static in-game advertising is programmed into the storyline of the game during its design and development.



Examples of in-game advertising for MMORPGs include NCSoft’s board advertisement in City of Heroes and Toyota’s billboard advertisement in Anarchy Online.



In 2019, Marshmello, an American electronic music producer and DJ performed in a virtual live concert inside Fortnite, an online video game with more than 200 million users.



Following this virtual live event, Marshmello’s YouTube channel gained around 699,000 subscribers in one day, and his YouTube views per day registered an approximate 500% increase from 7.8 million to 42.8 million.

The global role-playing games market size is expected to grow from $15,793.3 million in 2019 to $22,471.3 million in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.22%.





The rising involvement of gamers due to the COVID-19 situation will positively impact the role play gaming market growth.



In countries such as the UK and the US, many employees have been furloughed off work but are still being paid and do not have anywhere else to spend the money; they are turning to online gaming, to get some form of escapism.





According to Verizon, overall traffic related to internet gaming has increased 75% since restrictions were imposed in America.



Bungie, a video-game developer, says that average daily user engagement on their RPG game “Destiny 2” is up 10% worldwide and as much as 20% in the markets most affected by the coronavirus.



This can be attributed to people being increasingly stuck at home and finding online gaming as an easy way to pass time.



In February 2020, the games company Blizzard, the maker of World of Warcraft, had to issue an apology after the users had to wait for lengthy times in China due to a high influx of players from the country.

