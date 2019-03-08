Syrian Arab Republic: Regional Situation Report for Syria Crisis Issue No. 77 - January 2019

2019/03/08 | 20:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Source: United Nations Population Fund
Country: Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, Syrian Arab Republic, Turkey
As of 2019, more than 13.1 million people inside Syria are in need, while close to 5.7 million have taken refuge in neighbouring countries throughout the region.
They continue to suffer the effects of nearly nine years of conflict, including disruption of community networks, safety nets and rule of law.
Even as some parts of Syria stabilize, the crisis has long since passed a critical point in terms of generational change, and its effects will undoubtedly continue for many years to come. This is particularly true in the case of women and girls due to the deep-rooted complexity of the issues they continue to face on a daily basis.
