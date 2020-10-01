Bank Boss to Represent IBBC in Iraq

2020/10/01 | 13:54 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Mr Haider Al Shamaa has been appointed as IBBC Member Representative in Iraq and to the IBBC Executive Committee.Mr Shamaa is the Chairman of the International Islamic Bank a long standing member and supporter of the IBBC.As the Member Representative of IBBC in Iraq he will lead our discussions with the Iraqi Chambers of […]

