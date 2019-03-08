KDP commends decision to cancel salary-saving system

2019/03/08 | 21:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) has commended on a decision by the the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) to end the salary-saving system, which slashed salaries of civil servants for the past three years.Iraqi Kurdistan Prime Minister Nechirvan Barzani announced on Friday abolishing the salary-saving system, which has been slashing the salaries of civil servants since 2016.KDP added in a Friday statement that the salary saving system was a heavy and harsh decision, for reasons that were out of Kurdistan’s hands, however, it added that the decision was deemed a political punishment for the people of Kurdistan by the Iraqi government.Prime Minister Barzani added in a statement during a press conference that certain things contributed to the implementation of the system including the Kurdistan Region's hosting of 1.8 million IDPs and refugees through the ISIS conflict.Barzani further thanked Kurdish MPs in Baghdad for helping them ensure the funds for the salaries, while also thanking new Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi.
