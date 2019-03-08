Critics question UK claims of killing 4,000 ISIS fighters, only 1 civilian in Iraq, Syria

2019/03/08 | 21:05
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The UK's Ministry of Defence (MoD) has said that its warplanes have killed or injured 4,315 enemy fighters in Iraq and Syria between September 2014 and January of this year, but critics have called the specificity of the claims unrealistic, especially given that the MoD says only one civilian has been killed in those airstrikes.
Airwars, an organization which tracks civilian deaths, believes that between 7,500 and 12,077 non-combatants are likely to have died over the same period.
On Thursday, the group tweeted, "The UK's @DefenceHQ says it can precisely determine that it's killed 4,013 ISIS fighters in Iraq and Syria since 2014. This is the same MoD which says it's impossible properly to determine civilian harm from its actions, and admits only 1 civilian death."
The figures were obtained following a Freedom of Information request from the charity Action on Armed Violence (AOAV). Of those harmed by Royal Air Force bombardment, says the MoD, 4,013 were killed and 302 were injured.
The MoD said its data came from "the best available post-strike analysis," which the BBC contends is made up of "video and photos taken from the air."
The US coalition, of which the UK is a member, say they conducted a total of 33,921 strikes between August 2014 and end of January 2019, and at least 1,257 civilians have been unintentionally killed by during this period.
