Basra hospitalisations caused by Iran water blockade, says Iraqi minister

2019/03/08 | 21:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Mina Aldroubi reports for The National:Iraq’s Water Minister Jamal Adili on Thursday laid the blame for Basra’s toxic water scandal on neighbouring Iran.
The southern oil-rich province saw tens of thousands of people hospitalised in July last year due to scarce potable water.
“Basra’s crisis of contaminated water was caused by Iran blocking two rivers which reduced the flow of water to Iraq,” Mr Adili said during the sixth annual Sulaimani Forum.
