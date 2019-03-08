Yezidi doctor treats fellow female survivors

2019/03/08 | 23:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Here at this camp in Shekhan, thousands of displaced Yezidis are living in tents, many of whom cannot afford health examinations or treatment.That's where Doctor Nagham Mawzad Hassan comes in. The gynecologist has particular empathy for what these Yezidi people are going through - since she is herself a Yezidi survivor.Yezidis are an ancient religious group who live mainly in Iraq and Syria and speak Kurdish or Arabic. They revere a high angel called Malek Taws, also known as the Peacock Angel.They have often suffered at the hands of Sunni extremists who have tried to portray them as devil worshippers, and the Islamic State group (IS) tried to eradicate them.Thousands of Yezidi women and girls were forced into sexual slavery by IS. While many have escaped or been released, around 3,000 are still missing.Dr Hassan now dedicates her life to helping women survivors rebuild their lives, by providing them with free consultations and psychosocial support.She pays regular visits to the Yezidi displacement camps in the Shekhan area in Dohuk governorate in the northern Kurdish region of Iraq. These women have been through extremely harrowing experiences.Gawre Khedir Faris, a mother from Tal Uzeyir-Sinjar, lost her children and husband five years ago after IS invaded the area."From early morning until the evening, I am waiting and hoping for the mercy of God to hear any news on my children," she says.Other patients endured awful abuse at the hands of their militant captors before they managed to escape.Nasrin Saado Murad, a Yezidi survivor from Sinjar, was pushed to the brink of suicide by IS."They were beating me with a big cable, the one that is used in the main power, and they were very bad with me, so I swallowed bleach," she says.Dr Hassan visits the women, examines them and provides them with medicines.She says being a woman and a Yezidi helps her communicate with them, but that their situation makes it difficult for them to move on with their lives:"All the women survivors are suffering from physical pain, lack of sleep, fear, anxiety and from severe depression, because the economic situation of the women survivors is very bad, and the social condition is worse. They have continued fear of the future. They fear many things, and they always see nightmares in their dreams," she says.Hassan is working with a local non-governmental organization called Hope Makers Organization for Women (HMOW).It is based in Dohuk and focuses on providing protection and assistance for the women survivors of IS atrocities.More than 6,000 Yezidis were killed, kidnapped, or sold as slaves by the IS militants, when they swept into the Yezidi areas in Sinjar and its surrounding areas in August 2014.
