Home
Political
Security
Business
Sport
Misc
World
Newspaper
Opinions
Constitution
Iraqi laws
Web Directory
Arabic
Kurdish
PM Masrour Barzani hopes for 'unity and harmony' on anniversary of Jalal Talabani's passing
2020/10/03 | 17:06 - Source: kurdistan 24
(ThisDay |
Iraq News Now
)- Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Regional Government, Masrour Barzani, in a meeting with Jalal Talabani.
(Photo: Archive)
Read all text from kurdistan 24
Sponsored Links
Privacy
|
Contact
|
Who us
|
Jobs
© 2019 The First and biggest Aggregator news from Iraq