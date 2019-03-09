Explosion rocks western part of Mosul on Friday night

2019/03/09 | 00:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
ERBIL, Kurdistan Region — A car bomb exploded in western Mosul city in northern Iraq, killing and injuring an unconfirmed number of people late on Friday night.“An explosive vehicle exploded in al-Muthana neighborhood on the west bank of Mosul city, read a statement from the Iraqi Security Media Cell.It later added that the “cowardly terrorist explosion was carried out in front of a restaurant in al-Muthana neighborhood,” resulting in the death of a security members and a girl and injury of ten others.
Falah Hassan al-Tayi head of Nineveh Health told Al Mawsleya TV that six people had been “slightly” injured and one child, 13, killed.
No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.
In late February, a car bomb killed 1 civilian and injured 13 in the same part of the city.The city was occupied by the Islamic State (ISIS) in 2014 but was later liberated by Iraqi and Kurdish forces with the support of the US-led international coalition after three years. However the city has not been recovered from the destruction caused conflicts between the jihadists and the liberating forces.Former Iraqi PM Haider al-Abadi announced the defeat of the group in December 2017 but elements continue to pose threat in Iraq and Syria through sleeper cells.
