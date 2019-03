Salih inaugurates parliament's second legislative round

2019/03/09 | 00:30

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-The Iraqi Parliament will begin its second legislative round onSaturday in the presence of President Barham Salih, who will give a speech directed to the Iraqi people and lawmakers.Prime Minister Adil Abd al-Mahdi will attend the session, alongside other Iraqi officials.Salih will direct apublic invitation to discuss states institutions' efforts to confront administrative and financial corruption.The session will be held in the presence of president of the SupremeJudicial Council and the acting president of the Office of FinancialSupervision and the Chairman of the Integrity Commission.