Salih inaugurates parliament's second legislative round

2019/03/09 | 00:30
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
The Iraqi Parliament will begin its second legislative round on
Saturday in the presence of President Barham Salih, who will give a speech directed to the Iraqi people and lawmakers.
Prime Minister Adil Abd al-Mahdi will attend the session, alongside other Iraqi officials.
Salih will direct a
public invitation to discuss states institutions' efforts to confront administrative and financial corruption.The session will be held in the presence of president of the Supreme
Judicial Council and the acting president of the Office of Financial
Supervision and the Chairman of the Integrity Commission.
The Iraqi Parliament will begin its second legislative round on
Saturday in the presence of President Barham Salih, who will give a speech directed to the Iraqi people and lawmakers.
Prime Minister Adil Abd al-Mahdi will attend the session, alongside other Iraqi officials.
Salih will direct a
public invitation to discuss states institutions' efforts to confront administrative and financial corruption.The session will be held in the presence of president of the Supreme
Judicial Council and the acting president of the Office of Financial
Supervision and the Chairman of the Integrity Commission.