Deputy speaker calls for granting women ministerial portfolios

2019/03/09 | 01:05

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Iraqi Deputy ParliamentSpeaker Bashir Haddad called on the government to empower the Iraqi women, by engaging them in the political scene and to assign them ministerialportfolios.Haddad called for passing laws and legislations to provide justice and equality for women, support their status in the society.On the occasion of theInternational Women's Day, Haddad addressed women wishing them to achieve more success,progress, prosperity and empowerment to achieve their goals and hopes of a safeand free life.Haddad praised the roleof Iraqi women in shouldering the responsibility along with men in hard times.He also lauded the Kurdish women's role and the sacrifices they made to supportthe Peshmerga in fighting dictators for freedom, justice and democracy.