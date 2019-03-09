عربي | كوردى
Deputy speaker calls for granting women ministerial portfolios
2019/03/09 | 01:05
Iraqi Deputy Parliament

Speaker Bashir Haddad called on the government to empower the Iraqi women, by engaging them in the political scene and to assign them ministerial

portfolios.Haddad called for passing laws and legislations to provide justice and equality for women, support their status in the society.On the occasion of the

International Women's Day, Haddad addressed women wishing them to achieve more success,

progress, prosperity and empowerment to achieve their goals and hopes of a safe

and free life.Haddad praised the role

of Iraqi women in shouldering the responsibility along with men in hard times.

He also lauded the Kurdish women's role and the sacrifices they made to support

the Peshmerga in fighting dictators for freedom, justice and democracy.
