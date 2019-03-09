Deputy speaker calls for granting women ministerial portfolios

2019/03/09 | 01:05
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Iraqi Deputy Parliament
Speaker Bashir Haddad called on the government to empower the Iraqi women, by engaging them in the political scene and to assign them ministerial
portfolios.Haddad called for passing laws and legislations to provide justice and equality for women, support their status in the society.On the occasion of the
International Women's Day, Haddad addressed women wishing them to achieve more success,
progress, prosperity and empowerment to achieve their goals and hopes of a safe
and free life.Haddad praised the role
of Iraqi women in shouldering the responsibility along with men in hard times.
He also lauded the Kurdish women's role and the sacrifices they made to support
the Peshmerga in fighting dictators for freedom, justice and democracy.
