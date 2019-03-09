Hezbollah calls on supporters to donate as sanctions pressure bites

2019/03/09 | 01:40
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Lebanon's Hezbollah on Friday called on its supporters to
donate money as it comes under increasing pressure from Western sanctions
intended to isolate it financially.The United States deems all parts of Hezbollah a terrorist
organization and has been steadily increasing financial sanctions against the
Iran-backed movement."I announce today that the resistance is in need of its
(popular base)," Hezbollah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said, adding that
donations were needed to support the group's activities.The Shi'ite Hezbollah is part of the Lebanese
government. It is also heavily armed and has sent fighters to the conflict in
neighboring Syria.Britain last month said it would list all elements of
Hezbollah as a terrorist organization for destabilizing the Middle East,
breaking with the rest of the European Union which proscribes only its military
wing.In a televised speech, Nasrallah said other nations may
follow Britain's example."The sanctions and the terror lists are a form of war
... we should deal with them as if they are a war," he said.He called on Hezbollah supporters to remain steadfast in the
face of these pressures and said the group's enemies would be
"disappointed"."Their actions will not be able to make us poor, hungry
or isolated. Those that support us will continue in their support - be they
countries, people or our people and the people of resistance in Lebanon,"
Nasrallah said.Hezbollah was founded in 1982 by Iran's Revolutionary
Guards. Its influence has expanded at home in Lebanon and in the region.The group controls three of 30 ministries in the Lebanese
government led by Western-backed Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri, the largest
number ever. It does not acknowledge having separate political and military
wings.Hezbollah and political allies that view its arsenal as an
asset to Lebanon won more than 70 of parliament's 128 seats in an election last
year, a major blow to Lebanese parties that oppose its possession of weapons
like the Christian Lebanese Forces, which enjoys close ties to U.S.-allied Gulf
states.
