Hezbollah calls on supporters to donate as sanctions pressure bites
2019/03/09 | 01:40
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

Lebanon's Hezbollah on Friday called on its supporters to

donate money as it comes under increasing pressure from Western sanctions

intended to isolate it financially.The United States deems all parts of Hezbollah a terrorist

organization and has been steadily increasing financial sanctions against the

Iran-backed movement."I announce today that the resistance is in need of its

(popular base)," Hezbollah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said, adding that

donations were needed to support the group's activities.The Shi'ite Hezbollah is part of the Lebanese

government. It is also heavily armed and has sent fighters to the conflict in

neighboring Syria.Britain last month said it would list all elements of

Hezbollah as a terrorist organization for destabilizing the Middle East,

breaking with the rest of the European Union which proscribes only its military

wing.In a televised speech, Nasrallah said other nations may

follow Britain's example."The sanctions and the terror lists are a form of war

... we should deal with them as if they are a war," he said.He called on Hezbollah supporters to remain steadfast in the

face of these pressures and said the group's enemies would be

"disappointed"."Their actions will not be able to make us poor, hungry

or isolated. Those that support us will continue in their support - be they

countries, people or our people and the people of resistance in Lebanon,"

Nasrallah said.Hezbollah was founded in 1982 by Iran's Revolutionary

Guards. Its influence has expanded at home in Lebanon and in the region.The group controls three of 30 ministries in the Lebanese

government led by Western-backed Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri, the largest

number ever. It does not acknowledge having separate political and military

wings.Hezbollah and political allies that view its arsenal as an

asset to Lebanon won more than 70 of parliament's 128 seats in an election last

year, a major blow to Lebanese parties that oppose its possession of weapons

like the Christian Lebanese Forces, which enjoys close ties to U.S.-allied Gulf

states.

All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


