Ilhan Omar slams Obama’s ‘pretty face’ who got ‘away with murder’
2019/03/09 | 10:25
Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar ripped former President Barack

Obama in an interview published Friday, belittling his “pretty face” and saying

his agenda of hope and change was an illusion.She cited the “caging of kids” at the Mexican border and the

“droning of countries around the world” on Obama’s watch — and argued that he

wasn’t much different from President Trump“We can’t be only upset with Trump,” the freshman firebrand

told Politico Magazine.“His policies are bad, but many of the people who came

before him also had really bad policies. They just were more polished than he

was,” Omar said.“And that’s not what we should be looking for anymore. We

don’t want anybody to get away with murder because they are polished. We want

to recognize the actual policies that are behind the pretty face and the

smile.”The explosive comments about a man lionized by Democrats

were only the latest in a series of incendiary statements that have put the

national spotlight on Omar, a Somali-American Muslim who spent four years in a

refugee camp in Kenya after her family fled the violence in their homeland.In February, her second month in office, Omar responded to a

tweet about House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy’s threats to punish her and another

congresswoman for criticizing Israel.“It’s all about the Benjamins baby,” she tweeted, a line

from a Puff Daddy song about $100 bills.Critics said Omar was perpetuating a hateful trope about

Jewish Americans and money.She recently got into another hot mess after another tweet

was slammed by some as anti-Semitic.The ensuing firestorm rattled the Democratic House majority

and spurred days of recriminations and tense negotiations that led to the

compromise package condemning bigotry that sailed through the House on

Thursday, with only 23 Republicans voting against it.The party’s leftist wing, led by New York Rep. Alexandria

Ocasio-Cortez, said Omar was being singled out when others at the highest

levels of government had said things that were worse and escaped censure.More moderate Dems, including Jewish lawmakers such as New

York’s Eliot Engle, wanted the resolution to focus only on anti-Semitism as a

direct response to Omar’s comment, which questioned the loyalty of politicians

who accept donations from pro-Israel PACs and organizations.Ultimately, after days of chaos and acrimony, House Speaker

Nancy Pelosi was able to unite her caucus — and box in a big majority of

Republicans — to back the compromise.And Omar — along with Rashida Tlaib of Michigan the first

Muslim women in Congress — said she’s willing to keep speaking out and be a

Republican punching bag if it helps advance her agenda, a prospect that likely

makes many of her fellow Democrats cringe.

