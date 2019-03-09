Bernard-Henri Levy: Putin exploits US retreat; Fukuyama was wrong about history’s end

2019/03/09 | 11:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- In Part I of this interview, the renowned French philosopher, author, and filmmaker Bernard-Henri Levy explained how the US betrayal of the Kurds in the fall of 2017, following the Kurdistan Region’s independence referendum, caused him to recognize a much bigger phenomenon: events in Kurdistan reflected a broader US abandonment of its role as the liberal standard-bearer in world affairs, a role it has played for the past 70 years.
WASHINGTON DC (Kurdistan 24) – “America is leaving the Middle East,” Bernard-Henri Levy lamented, and other parties, led by Russia, and including Syria, Hizbollah, and Iran, are moving to fill the vacuum.
Indeed, Russia is the “godfather of the coalition” of the illiberal group of allies. “In demographic, economic, and financial terms,” Russia is a “weak power,” which could be characterized, as Levy does in The Empire and the Five Kings, as “a zombie state.”
But America, today, is no longer upholding its “own creed and values,” and “Russia is taking advantage” of that “wherever it can,” Levy explained.
Some 30 years ago, following the collapse of the Soviet Union, American scholar Francis Fukuyama published a book, The End of History, which argued that Western liberal democracy, the social-political system of the US and Europe, had not only won the Cold War, but was the culmination of millennia of human existence. Nothing better was possible.
Whether Fukuyama captured a celebratory mood, made a persuasive argument, or something of both, the concept embodied in The End of History underlay US foreign policy for many years thereafter.
Asked if Fukuyama had been premature, Levy replied that Fukuyama was “a great thinker,” but “he was wrong.”
“Today’s situation, what happened in Kurdistan, and what I say in this book is the reply to Fukuyama, and the proof that he was wrong,” Levy affirmed.
WASHINGTON DC (Kurdistan 24) – “America is leaving the Middle East,” Bernard-Henri Levy lamented, and other parties, led by Russia, and including Syria, Hizbollah, and Iran, are moving to fill the vacuum.
Indeed, Russia is the “godfather of the coalition” of the illiberal group of allies. “In demographic, economic, and financial terms,” Russia is a “weak power,” which could be characterized, as Levy does in The Empire and the Five Kings, as “a zombie state.”
But America, today, is no longer upholding its “own creed and values,” and “Russia is taking advantage” of that “wherever it can,” Levy explained.
Some 30 years ago, following the collapse of the Soviet Union, American scholar Francis Fukuyama published a book, The End of History, which argued that Western liberal democracy, the social-political system of the US and Europe, had not only won the Cold War, but was the culmination of millennia of human existence. Nothing better was possible.
Whether Fukuyama captured a celebratory mood, made a persuasive argument, or something of both, the concept embodied in The End of History underlay US foreign policy for many years thereafter.
Asked if Fukuyama had been premature, Levy replied that Fukuyama was “a great thinker,” but “he was wrong.”
“Today’s situation, what happened in Kurdistan, and what I say in this book is the reply to Fukuyama, and the proof that he was wrong,” Levy affirmed.