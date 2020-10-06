Mariachi Vargas Extravaganza Vocal Champion Kaylee Bucio Revives Cri-Cri Songs From The 1930's With Smashing Album

2020/10/07 | 03:24 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Metete Teté, Los Tres Cochinitos, Ché Araña, El Ratón Vaquero, Gato de Barrio, La Negrita Cucurumbé, La Guacamaya, Jota de la Jota, Jicote Aguamielero, El Comal y la Olla

Gato de Barrio Mariachi song about a singing cat who spends most of the day singing in a poor neighborhood.

Song about a skillet and a pot fighting over who's better.



This is a comical Mariachi song.

Nine year old Kaylee Bucio put her talent to work during Covid.



The songs were composed by the late world-renowned Mexican composer Francisco Gabilondo Soler.

The United States had child star Shirley Temple in the 1930s, Spain had Joselito in the 1950s, Now From Mexican Roots living in the USA, comes Kaylee Bucio in 2020 with talent, and personality.”— Martha Aracely ChavezSALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kaylee pays tribute to "Crí Crí" with her interpretation of 10 songs.



Miss Bucio won national acclaim when selected as champion vocalist by Mariachi Vargas de Tecalitlan at the 25th annual Mariachi Vargas Extravaganza in San Antonio, Texas.



Covid-19 put a damper on her opportunity of opening shows for Mariachi Vargas.



She was able to open at the Lila Cockrell Theatre in San Antonio, Texas and Chicago Symphony Center in Chicago, Illinois, where she received standing ovations for her outstanding rendition of "Granada"The Album Composer - "Tributo a Crí Crí" was released on digital media on September 24, 2020.



The album gives re-birth to the songs that were written at the beginnings of the 1930s.



Francisco Gabilondo Soler was a Mexican composer and performer of children's songs and was known as Cri-Cri El Grillito Cantor ("Cri-Cri: The Little Singing Cricket").



These songs still resound in schools and are very much ingrained in Mexico's culture and have been sung and recorded by many famous Latino artists including Placido Domingo and Jose Jose.



Cynthia Muñoz Mariachi Vargas Extravaganza Producer - “Kaylee has the same drive, love for music and natural performance abilities that many popular singers had when they were her age.



There is no doubt she has all that it takes to be successful in the entertainment business.



Now is an exciting time for young Latinx artists as arts organizations look for opportunities to appeal to multicultural audiences.” Chicago Sun-Times Newspaper - "Kaylee Bucio, an 8-year-old singer who has the lungs of an Olympic athlete".



Martha Aracely Chavez Vocal Coach - Kaylee began taking singing lessons at age 4.



She began with 15 minutes a week mostly working on pronunciation, memorization, and rhythms.



She did not speak English and only sang Spanish songs.



I was so impressed with her desire to sing and her memorization ability.



She now at nine years old has over 100 memorized songs in her repertoire including songs in English.



She lives every song she sings.



All you have to do is tell her what the song is about and she takes it from there, adding personality and charm.



Currently, she is working on a virtual concert scheduled for March where you will see Kaylee adding her magical touch.Maestro Manuel Garza Cri-Cri Album producer - In my years as a music producer, I had never heard so much talent in such a young girl.



when I started producing Kaylee, she was only eight years old.



As I listened to her vocal power, her pitch, and her performance, I was shocked, surprised, and stunned.



At the same time-honored that I was producing her first Album.



Many people study voice and sing well, but Kaylee was born with this talent, and with the help of her singing teacher - another super professional singer La Maestra - Martha Aracely Chavez, Kaylee is going far, and triumph on any stage she sets foot.



Kaylee, bravo! This is my humble opinion.Kaylee is an exemplary role model, she's kind and very loving and a very normal child.



She loves art, designs clothes and other hobbies include camping, dancing, and playing with her chihuahua dog "Canela".



Her favorite subject is "math".



She has many friends and finds time between playing and practicing her music.



She serves as a Spanish language Tutor and translator in her fourth-grade class.



When asked, "What will you do if you make a lot of money"? "I want to help the homeless children".



Wishing the young star much success with her children's album "Tributo A Cri Cri El Grillito Cantor".



