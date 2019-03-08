WATCH: British officials join London Kurdish community to celebrate Newroz

2019/03/09 | 11:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Members of the Kurdish community in London held receptions for the Kurdish New Year, known as Newroz, with many British parliament members and other officials joining them to celebrate the occasion.
Among the attendees were Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn, Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, Shadow Secretary of State for International Development Dan Carden, Lord Wallace of Saltaire, the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) High Representative to the UK Karwan Jamal Tahir, and many other lawmakers, assembly members, trade union officials, and prominent members of the London Kurdish community.
Tonight at City Hall we celebrate Newroz - the Kurdish New Year. London's diversity is our strength - and from business to culture and beyond - the Kurdish community make a huge contribution to the success of our city. https://t.co/Pb0jUslwiz
— Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) March 8, 2019
The events were organized by the Centre for Kurdish Progress in partnership with the Association of Kurdish Employers in Europe and the Kurdish People’s assembly in Britain and were held on Wednesday and Friday at the Attlee Suite conference rooms in the Houses of Parliament and at City Hall.
During the receptions, the award for “Most Successful Kurds in Britain” was granted to several Kurdish citizens in the country for their various accomplishments.
