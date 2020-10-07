Author Troy Gathers releases his new book African World History to reflect on the greatness of Ancient Africa

2020/10/08 | 06:48 - Source: Iraq News

Entrepreneur & PhD Candidate Troy Gathers releases 5th book to add positivity to America's racial divide.

Only 10% of the African American population in America has knowledge of Ancient African History.



This may be a direct relationship with people of color making a plea that their lives matter.”— Troy GathersATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nationwide – In these recent months, we as a country have witnessed an obvious racial divide.



Although many factors have led up to the atomic bomb we see on the evening news, a cultural split definitely tops the list.



Countless groups and organizations are on the frontlines fighting for equality and justice yet there is still a void in understanding each other’s frustration.



Author Troy Gathers believes that a suitable solution in addition to justice is education.



“Other communities as well as the African American community should be educated on African World History”, says Gathers.



The systems of racism and prejudice are fueled with seeds of ignorance and the lack of concern for any other cultures’ traditions.



Troy Gathers wants to close the gap with his new book African World History.



Gathers trust that after reading this book, there will be a shift in energy and new grounds to build as one and not a nation at odds.



The history of Africa has never been a permanent fixture in the history books in America, thus leaving countless people without awareness of Africa’s immense history.



A matter a fact, only 10% of the African American population in America has knowledge of Ancient African History.



This may be a direct relationship with people of color making a plea that their lives matter.



African World History is Gathers fifth book however one that he shaped carefully.



Troy states, “I understand the History of Ancient Africa is vast, yet this book points out key kingdoms and rulers to set the stage for your research.” Troy Gathers resides in Atlanta, GA but hails from Charleston, South Carolina.



Gathers is an Entrepreneur and PhD Candidate focused on educating and inspiring his readers.



Troy began working on literally books in 2015, reaching millions with his original quote books.



(Take Me with You) African World History is Troy’s attempt to educate all races about the immense history of Africa before the Trans-Atlantic Slave Trade.



“There are far too many great rulers and kingdoms from Ancient Africa that are never discussed in school.



That is not fair to any race to omit a part of history that can bring all of us closer as one,” Gathers says.For more on Troy Gathers, visit his website www.troygathers.com and follow him on Facebook at

