Iran in efforts to evade US-imposed sanctions: Report

2019/03/09 | 15:40
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Iran is making efforts to take control of the Iraqi banking system so that it could “sell” its oil there, and get paid in euros, a report said indicating that all those efforts are to bypass the economic sanctions imposed by the United States.“In advance of Iranian President Hassan Rohani’s upcoming visit to Iraq next week, Iranian regime and banking officials in Baghdad have held preliminary meetings, during which the Iranian regime ensured that it would control the Iraqi banking system in a way that would allow Iran to circumvent the U.S. sanctions,” the report from the Middle East Media Research Institute confirms.The goal is for Iran to “export its oil and natural gas to Iraq and receive euros in exchange,” MEMRI said according to Iranian documentation of the work on those strategies.“To this end, it was agreed that the Central Bank of Iran would open euro and dinar accounts in Iraq through which payments for the oil and gas would be made,” it reported.Moreover, the report went on referring that “Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abd Al-Mahdi, a Shi’ite supported by the U.S., personally committed to the agreements obtained and is a fervid supporter of continued bilateral negotiations with Iran. Central Bank of Iraq governor Ali Al-‘Alaq seeks to remove the obstacles to economic cooperation, in particular, to allow the foreign currency to flow into Iran.”“It should be noted that the U.S. administration has warned that if Iraq becomes a channel for transferring foreign currency to Iran, the U.S. would respond with sanctions on Iraqi banks, and would block their access to dollars,” MEMRI added.The Iranian news agency Tasnim has previously announced a plan that an Iran-Iraq payment system had been set up that would allow Iran “to evade the U.S. sanctions that threaten its economy.”