Iraq: car bomb blast kills 1, wounds 7 in Mosul

2019/03/09 | 16:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
(MENAFN) On Friday, as many as one person was murdered and seven more wounded in a car bomb blast in Mosul, the capital of Iraq's northern province of Nineveh, sources emphasized. The incident occurred when a booby-trapped car blasted close to a local restaurant in al-Muthana neighborhood in the eastern side of Mosul city, around 400 km north of Baghdad, Hussam Ebrahim, from Mosul police command, informed Xinhua."Several civilians were injured in the attack which targeted a patrol of the Iraqi security forces," Ebrahim stated, adding that the explosion also destroyed a restaurant structure and neighboring markets.In the meantime, health director general of Nineveh province Falah al-Taiy informed Xinhua that a 13-year-old girl was murdered in the balst and seven others were injured and are now receiving treatment.MENAFN0903201900450000ID1098229548
(MENAFN) On Friday, as many as one person was murdered and seven more wounded in a car bomb blast in Mosul, the capital of Iraq's northern province of Nineveh, sources emphasized. The incident occurred when a booby-trapped car blasted close to a local restaurant in al-Muthana neighborhood in the eastern side of Mosul city, around 400 km north of Baghdad, Hussam Ebrahim, from Mosul police command, informed Xinhua."Several civilians were injured in the attack which targeted a patrol of the Iraqi security forces," Ebrahim stated, adding that the explosion also destroyed a restaurant structure and neighboring markets.In the meantime, health director general of Nineveh province Falah al-Taiy informed Xinhua that a 13-year-old girl was murdered in the balst and seven others were injured and are now receiving treatment.MENAFN0903201900450000ID1098229548