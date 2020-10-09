Defence to call surprise witness in international kidnapping case; mother of girl left in Iraq

2020/10/09



‘I’m willing to put my children with (prostitutes) it is better than living here,’ ” O’Connor said.“This is not what was meant by these words,” he said.KMartin@postmedia.comTwitter: @KMartinCourts (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Article content continuedMahdi earlier testified in the Crown’s case that her ex-husband was permitted to take their daughter to Egypt for a summer vacation in 2018, but he took her to their native Iraq against her wishes.She said despite her daughter’s protestations in text messages to her, Al Aazawi said he wouldn’t return the girl to her mother in Calgary.But both Al Aazawi, who was arrested upon his return to Canada in April 2019, and Zahraa, now 13, who testified from a family home in Baghdad, said it was the girl’s idea to remain in Iraq.Under cross-examination, O’Connor suggested it was Al Aazawi’s plan all along to take his daughter to Iraq and have her stay there with family.Testifying through an Arabic interpreter, Al Aazawi insisted he had no choice but to leave his daughter in Iraq when she refused to return to Calgary.Al Aazawi faces charges of international kidnapping and abduction against a parental custody order after not bringing Zahraa home on Sept.5, 2018.O’Connor suggested Al Aazawi showed his true intention when he told an undercover officer, posing as a fellow inmate, he would rather his daughter live with prostitutes in Iraq than return her to Canada.“Never, this is not what it was,” Al Aazawi said.“You said .‘I’m willing to put my children with (prostitutes) it is better than living here,’ ” O’Connor said.“This is not what was meant by these words,” he said.KMartin@postmedia.comTwitter: @KMartinCourts

