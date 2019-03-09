Suicide bomber targets Manbij highway: MMC

2019/03/09 | 17:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- ERBIL, Kurdistan Region – A suicide bomber blew up a car near the tomb of Sheikh Aqeel in Syria’s Manbij on Sunday, the Manbij Military Council (MMC) media office has confirmed.
The MMC published several photos of the aftermath of the explosion, but is yet to release a detailed statement.
According to the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) affiliated ANHA, several people were injured when a suicide bomber blew himself up inside a car at a road crossing near a busy market southeast of the city.
The media agency said those injured are civilians. The Islamic State group (ISIS), via its Amaq media outlet, meanwhile claimed it had attacked US forces in a convoy on the road between Manbij and al-Bab.
Neither the United States nor the international coalition has immediately confirmed the incident. This is a developing story…
