2019/03/09 | 18:35

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-She was nominated for an Oscar playing a maidin "Roma" and now Yalitza Aparicio is using her fame to campaign forthe rights of domestic workers and indigenous women around the world.The Mexican actress got a standing ovation asshe joined an International Women's Day discussion in Geneva on the position ofwomen who earn on average about 20 percent less than men for work of equalvalue around the world, according to the U.N.'s International LabourOrganisation (ILO)."My mother is a domestic worker, I knowmany domestic workers, so I did have a concept of how that work shapes up, howthat person participates in the family," Aparicio told the audience.In the Netflix film she plays a maid named Cleostruggling with her own problems as she looks after a middle-class familydeserted by their father. It won the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival,two Oscars and the British Academy award, or BAFTA, for best film.Now 25, Aparicio, the first indigenous woman tobe nominated for a best actress Oscar, had completed teacher training when castin director Alfonso Cuaron's autobiographical film named after the Mexico Cityneighbourhood where he grew up."My passion has always been to educatepeople, to teach them," Aparicio said."Throughout my career people have told meI haven't stopped teaching, I opted for acting but constantly try to teach thecommunity."It is possible to demonstrate that onecan achieve many things though society might say no. If you are a woman and aretold 'no', try again ... continue insisting because at some point in time youwill be a success," she said.The ILO says there are at least 67 milliondomestic workers worldwide, 80 percent of them women.