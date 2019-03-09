عربي | كوردى
2019/03/09 | 18:35
She was nominated for an Oscar playing a maid

in "Roma" and now Yalitza Aparicio is using her fame to campaign for

the rights of domestic workers and indigenous women around the world.The Mexican actress got a standing ovation as

she joined an International Women's Day discussion in Geneva on the position of

women who earn on average about 20 percent less than men for work of equal

value around the world, according to the U.N.'s International Labour

Organisation (ILO)."My mother is a domestic worker, I know

many domestic workers, so I did have a concept of how that work shapes up, how

that person participates in the family," Aparicio told the audience.In the Netflix film she plays a maid named Cleo

struggling with her own problems as she looks after a middle-class family

deserted by their father. It won the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival,

two Oscars and the British Academy award, or BAFTA, for best film.Now 25, Aparicio, the first indigenous woman to

be nominated for a best actress Oscar, had completed teacher training when cast

in director Alfonso Cuaron's autobiographical film named after the Mexico City

neighbourhood where he grew up."My passion has always been to educate

people, to teach them," Aparicio said."Throughout my career people have told me

I haven't stopped teaching, I opted for acting but constantly try to teach the

community."It is possible to demonstrate that one

can achieve many things though society might say no. If you are a woman and are

told 'no', try again ... continue insisting because at some point in time you

will be a success," she said.The ILO says there are at least 67 million

domestic workers worldwide, 80 percent of them women.

