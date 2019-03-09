2019/03/09 | 18:35
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
She was nominated for an Oscar playing a maid
in "Roma" and now Yalitza Aparicio is using her fame to campaign for
the rights of domestic workers and indigenous women around the world.The Mexican actress got a standing ovation as
she joined an International Women's Day discussion in Geneva on the position of
women who earn on average about 20 percent less than men for work of equal
value around the world, according to the U.N.'s International Labour
Organisation (ILO)."My mother is a domestic worker, I know
many domestic workers, so I did have a concept of how that work shapes up, how
that person participates in the family," Aparicio told the audience.In the Netflix film she plays a maid named Cleo
struggling with her own problems as she looks after a middle-class family
deserted by their father. It won the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival,
two Oscars and the British Academy award, or BAFTA, for best film.Now 25, Aparicio, the first indigenous woman to
be nominated for a best actress Oscar, had completed teacher training when cast
in director Alfonso Cuaron's autobiographical film named after the Mexico City
neighbourhood where he grew up."My passion has always been to educate
people, to teach them," Aparicio said."Throughout my career people have told me
I haven't stopped teaching, I opted for acting but constantly try to teach the
community."It is possible to demonstrate that one
can achieve many things though society might say no. If you are a woman and are
told 'no', try again ... continue insisting because at some point in time you
will be a success," she said.The ILO says there are at least 67 million
domestic workers worldwide, 80 percent of them women.
