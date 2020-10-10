Scots gangland smuggler in Iraq jail after surviving Greenock drive-by shooting

2020/10/10 | 06:46 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- A gangland smuggler who survived a drive-by shooting has been locked up in an Iraqi jail on gun charges.Kamaran Khader was shot at yards from a playpark in his home town of Greenock in May but survived when he jumped behind a car.According to underworld sources, he was arrested in Kurdistan, in northern Iraq, en route to a meeting with the man who ordered the ­assassination attempt.Last month, an Iraqi ­politician said four British nationals had been arrested on gun charges and that the region was “a safer place” as a result.Our source has now revealed that Khader, who was ­previously jailed for heading a £28million cigarette smuggling ring, was one of them.He was detained by Iraqi security services and paraded in front of local media in an orange jail uniform.

Kamaran Khader was arrested in Kurdistan, in northern Iraq.

(Image: Daily Record)

Read More

Related Articles

Read More

Related Articles

A gangland source told the Record: “Khader’s rival reached out and told him to go to Iraq so they could sort their feud out once and for all.



“Khader and an associate made their way to Kurdistan for the meeting to take place.



“The other guy suspected Khader would turn up armed.



That was when the Iraqi ­security services arrested Khader and his associates.



“They were held on gun charges and are now behind bars awaiting prosecution.



“Four of them were arrested in total and it has hit the ­headlines in Iraq.



“Kamaran is one of four British nationals who have been detained on gun charges.





Khader on the left with three other Brits.

(Image: Daily Record)

Top news stories today

“The government here is delighted at such high-profile arrests.



They claim it shows they are tackling crime and keeping the locals safe.” An underworld source in Scotland confirmed the feud which led to Khader’s ­assassination attempt had now gone global.



He said: “Everyone knew something else was going to happen but not where or when.



“Khader and some associates were detained over in Iraq but the whole situation is a major problem for Khader because Iraq is like a warzone.



“The political and judicial systems are very difficult to get a grip on.” Khader, 38, was shot at by a gunman in Greenock’s Brachelston Street, in a quiet ­residential area overlooking a bowling club, at about 6pm on Tuesday, May 12.





Video Loading

Video Unavailable

Click to play

Tap to play

The video will start in8Cancel

The gunman, who was in a white Hyundai Tucson SUV, struck a red Kia Sportage, which was taken away by police for testing.



The driver sped off towards Greenock town centre and the vehicle was later found burnt out near the town’s Coves ­reservoir.



Khader was the ringleader of a group that imported low grade and counterfeit tobacco and sold it throughout Scotland and south of the Border for huge profits.



The crook and his six ­accomplices, including Glasgow man Sirwan Hassan, 42, were locked up for a total of 26 years at Manchester Crown Court in 2014.



Khader was given a six-year stretch behind bars after an HMRC investigation ­uncovered 14.4million ­cigarettes and £84,400 in cash.



He moved back to Greenock when his prison term came to an end.





Police combed the scene after the drive-by shooting in Greenock.

(Image: Daily Record)

Read More

Related Articles

Asked to comment on the situation of Khader and the others in the Middle East, the Foreign Office said: “Our staff are in contact with the Iraqi authorities following the arrest of British-Iraqi dual nationals.” The British Embassy did not respond to requests for comment.



Police Scotland said it was unable to comment on Khader’s arrest in Iraq.



However, a spokesperson asked anyone with information on the shooting to call the force on 101, quoting incident number 2755 of May 12, 2020, or calling Crimestoppers, ­anonymously, on 0800 555 111.