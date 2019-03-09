عربي | كوردى
In 'Triple Frontier,' a special-ops heist goes awry
2019/03/09 | 18:35
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

Job opportunities seldom

diverge as greatly as they do for the former special forces operatives of J.C.

Chandor's "Triple Frontier." There is selling condos or taking

contract work in an African warzone. There's stocking shelves at Walmart or

taking down a South African drug lord. And you thought your LinkedIn profile

had inconsistencies.Yet those are exactly the

kinds of choices facing a quartet of ex-military veterans who are rounded up,

"Blues Brothers"-style, by Santiago "Pope" Garcia (Oscar

Isaac), their former brother in arms who now works for a mysterious company

contracted vaguely by "a foreign government."With the promise of that old

temptation — "one last job" — and the potential for a major payday,

Garcia gathers each old pal — Tom "Redfly" Davis (Ben Affleck),

William "Ironhead" Miller (Charlie Hunnam), Ben Miller (Garrett

Hedlund) and Francisco "Catfish" Morales (Pedro Pascal) — with little

trouble. Once at the pinnacle of their profession, they're all struggling to

adapt to civilian life. Davis is a divorced, heavy-drinking real estate broker

with little talent for it. Miller is getting his face kicked in as a cage

fighter."I say we deserve

better," Garcia tells Davis. "You've been shot five times for your

country and you can't pay off your truck.""Triple Frontier,"

a Netflix release playing in theaters for a week before streaming, was first

scripted by Mark Boal with plans for Kathryn Bigelow to direct. Both remain

executive producers and Boal is a co-writer alongside Chandor.That "Triple

Frontier" originated from the team behind "The Hurt Locker" and

"Zero Dark Thirty" isn't surprising. It's similarly attuned to the

under-rewarded sacrifice of elite American soldiers. But it's also a larger

leap into genre. Bountiful in dudes, guns and action scenes, "Triple

Frontier" is the kind of proudly macho movie that's perhaps too familiar

to moviegoers — though such a starry, big-budget thriller is more novel for

Netflix."Triple Frontier"

is both more and less than what it seems. The crew heads south to an

unspecified country in South America (the title refers to the junction of

Brazil, Argentina and Paraguay) where they plot, with the help of an insider

(Adria Arjona), to take down a long-elusive drug lord named Lorea at his jungle

hideaway and make off with millions.But "Triple

Frontier" is only part heist movie. Its second half, a militaristic riff

on "The Treasure of Sierra Madre," tailspins into a existential,

survivalist thriller about greed and combat addiction. For many of the guys,

especially Affleck's Redfly, being drawn back into the field is like relapsing.

Trigger fingers again get itchy, to tragic ends.Almost as soon as the

mission — more ragtag than what they signed up for — gets started, regret

begins to creep in. Launched with a mix of altruistic and capitalistic

intentions, the expedition begins to mirror other American international

overreaches, and, not unlike in Afghanistan or Iraq, the former soldiers find

themselves leaving stacks of cash to compensate for the deaths of villagers.

Things turn dark and in a frantic escape over the Andes, the value of money

plummets.Allegories of capitalism

have proven a passion for Chandor, who has made money an ever-present subtext

in crime dramas ("A Most Violent Year," with Isaac as an ambitious

heating-oil businessman) and survival tales ("All Is Lost"). His

debut, "Margin Call," was about a Wall Street investment bank in the

tumult of a financial crisis.With each film, Chandor's

scale has expanded, and part of the thrill of "Triple Frontier" is

the finely staged set pieces (including Garcia's opening siege of a discoteca)

and the lush, wide-screen cinematography (via Roman Vasyanov). The balance of

pulp and parable feels tenuously close to syncing, but never quite does.Part of the problem is that

the five guys (probably a few too many dudes, if we're counting) — and every

one of the Spanish-speaking locals — are too thinly sketched. Affleck draws the

Bogart card from the "Sierra Madre" types, but the rest — talented as

they are — don't come through clearly. Only Isaac, with remorse creeping over

his face, leaves a mark."Triple Frontier"

has the good sense to take a macho, "Expendables"-like set-up and turn

it inward. It just doesn't go far enough."Triple Frontier," a Netflix release, is rated R by the

Motion Picture Association of America for "violence and language

throughout." Running time: 125 minutes. Two and a half stars out of four.

