Mosquito Repellent Market Will Grow Over CAGR Around 5.6% From 2020 to 2027 | Latest Research Report

PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report, the global mosquito repellent market garnered $4.1 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $6.0 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.6% from 2020 to 2027.Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-Rise in incidences of mosquito borne diseases, increase in health concerns and literacy levels, and cost efficiency of mosquito repellent products drive the growth of the global mosquito repellent market.



However, fake mosquito repellents flooded in the city markets hinders the market growth.



On the other hand, increase in the demand of herb-based repellents, aggressive marketing, and positioning strategies are anticipated to offer new opportunities in the coming years.Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1425Covid-19 Scenario-•Due to corona virus pandemic the people have become more conscious regarding other infections as wellwhich has driven the demand for mosquito repellent across the globe.



This factor also fueled the sale for mosquito repellent.

•However, the manufacturing activities have been slow down due to minimum number of workers and social distancing measures.The spray segment to maintain its lead status-Based on product type, the spray segment accounted for more than one-third of the global mosquito repellent market in 2019, and is expected to maintain its lead status in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period.



This is due to high-performance efficiency of spray.



However, the vaporizer is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 6.8% from 2020 to 2027.



The vaporizers are smoke free, cost-effective, and can work indoors which drive the growth of the segment.The independent stores segment to maintain its leadership position-Based on distribution channel, the independent stores segment contributed to the highest market share with more than two-fifthof the global mosquito repellent market in 2019, and is estimated to maintain its leadership position during the forecast period.



Independent stores provide flexible and reliable options to customers which helps to drive the growth of this segment.



However, the online sales channel segment is estimated to generate the fastest CAGR of 7.8% from 2020 to 2027.



This is attributed to increase in penetration of various online portals in developing regions and rise in number of offers or discounts to attract the consumer.Asia-Pacific to dominate the market, North America to grow at a significant pace by 2027-Based on region, Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest share based on revenue, holding for nearly half of the global mosquito repellent market in 2019, and is projected to maintain its dominant position throughout the forecast period.



Moreover, the same region is estimated to generate the fastest CAGR of 6.5% from 2020 to 2027.



This is attributed to increase in number of vector borne diseases in Asia-Pacific region.



Furthermore, North America region is anticipated to manifest the CAGR of 4.5% from 2020 to 2027.For Purchase Enquiry at:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1425Leading market playersS.



C.



Johnson & Son, Inc.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc.

Sawyer Products, Inc.

Coghlan's Ltd.

Dabur International Ltd

Godrej Consumer Products Limited

Himalaya Herbals

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Jyothy Laboratories Ltd.

Related ReportPerfume Infused Jewelry Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/perfume-infused-jewelry-market-A06345Personal Care Products Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/personal-care-products-market-A06316Sun Care Products Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/sun-care-products-market-A06507Herbal Cosmetics Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/herbal-cosmetics-market

