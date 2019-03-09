عربي | كوردى
US-backed fighters could soon resume offensive against ISIS
2019/03/09 | 22:05
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- US-backed fighters could soon resume an offensive against ISIS

in the last area they control in Syria, an official said Saturday, adding that

the battle against the extremists is expected to take three days, according to AP.Aras Orkesh of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces said

they have about 2,500 fighters ready for the battle in and around the eastern

village of Baghouz, where ISIS fighters still have a presence.Under the cover of heavy coalition bombing on March 1-2, SDF

forces advanced on the besieged tent encampment, leaving a corridor for

residents to leave. Following that operation, thousands of residents and many

fighters evacuated Baghouz over the next four days. But since Friday only a

small group came out, raising speculations that a renewed military offensive

was being planned.On Saturday, a black flag inside Baghouz could be seen from

a distance as well as moving trucks. On the front line, SDF fighters have

assumed a relaxed stance with some walking around on rooftops exposed to ISIS

fighters.Orkesh, the SDF official, said the battle could restart

“tonight or tomorrow. It’s the end of the cease-fire with ISIS,” adding that

the battle could take three days.“What’s holding us up is the civilians, we can see them,

women and children inside,” he said.In Washington, a senior defense official estimated that

nearly 20,000 people, including 3,500 to 4,000 adult males, have emerged from

Baghouz since Feb. 20. The official, who could not be identified by name under

Pentagon ground rules, said Friday that nearly all of the 20,000, including

women and children, are seen as ISIS followers or adherents.The official said it would not be a surprise, based on

current conditions, if it took another couple of weeks to finish mopping up the

ISIS enclave.The area on the east bank of the Euphrates River in the

province of Deir el-Zour that borders Iraq has been under attack by SDF since

September. After capturing all of the surrounding towns and villages over the

past six months, the SDF in recent weeks advanced on Baghouz from three sides,

besieging it.Hundreds of ISIS fighters, along with thousands of

civilians, mostly family members, have evacuated the ISIS-held area after the

SDF alternately applied military pressure and allowed time for evacuees to come

out. In the last two weeks, many fighters appeared to be among those

evacuating.But some ISIS militants are still clinging to a patch of

land inside the village and are vowing to fight.The capture of Baghouz would be a milestone in the

devastating four-year campaign to defeat the group’s so-called “caliphate” that

once covered a vast territory straddling both Syria and Iraq. The fight against

ISIS has taken place amid Syria’s nearly 8-year-old civil war.In northern Syria, an official with a US-backed group said a

suicide car bomb attacker has blown himself up near a military vehicle in the

northern Syrian town of Manbij, wounding eight people, most of them civilians.Sharfan Darwish, of the Kurdish-led Manbij Military Council,

said the Saturday afternoon attack took place as a military car and several

civilian vehicles passed byHe said seven civilians were wounded, one of them seriously,

as well as a US-backed fighter.The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a war

monitor, also reported the blast saying several civilians and fighters were

wounded.No one immediately claimed responsibility but in January ISIS

claimed a suicide attack in Manbij that killed 19 people, including two US

service members and two American civilians.



