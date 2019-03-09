US-backed fighters could soon resume offensive against ISIS

2019/03/09 | 22:05
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- US-backed fighters could soon resume an offensive against ISIS
in the last area they control in Syria, an official said Saturday, adding that
the battle against the extremists is expected to take three days, according to AP.Aras Orkesh of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces said
they have about 2,500 fighters ready for the battle in and around the eastern
village of Baghouz, where ISIS fighters still have a presence.Under the cover of heavy coalition bombing on March 1-2, SDF
forces advanced on the besieged tent encampment, leaving a corridor for
residents to leave. Following that operation, thousands of residents and many
fighters evacuated Baghouz over the next four days. But since Friday only a
small group came out, raising speculations that a renewed military offensive
was being planned.On Saturday, a black flag inside Baghouz could be seen from
a distance as well as moving trucks. On the front line, SDF fighters have
assumed a relaxed stance with some walking around on rooftops exposed to ISIS
fighters.Orkesh, the SDF official, said the battle could restart
“tonight or tomorrow. It’s the end of the cease-fire with ISIS,” adding that
the battle could take three days.“What’s holding us up is the civilians, we can see them,
women and children inside,” he said.In Washington, a senior defense official estimated that
nearly 20,000 people, including 3,500 to 4,000 adult males, have emerged from
Baghouz since Feb. 20. The official, who could not be identified by name under
Pentagon ground rules, said Friday that nearly all of the 20,000, including
women and children, are seen as ISIS followers or adherents.The official said it would not be a surprise, based on
current conditions, if it took another couple of weeks to finish mopping up the
ISIS enclave.The area on the east bank of the Euphrates River in the
province of Deir el-Zour that borders Iraq has been under attack by SDF since
September. After capturing all of the surrounding towns and villages over the
past six months, the SDF in recent weeks advanced on Baghouz from three sides,
besieging it.Hundreds of ISIS fighters, along with thousands of
civilians, mostly family members, have evacuated the ISIS-held area after the
SDF alternately applied military pressure and allowed time for evacuees to come
out. In the last two weeks, many fighters appeared to be among those
evacuating.But some ISIS militants are still clinging to a patch of
land inside the village and are vowing to fight.The capture of Baghouz would be a milestone in the
devastating four-year campaign to defeat the group’s so-called “caliphate” that
once covered a vast territory straddling both Syria and Iraq. The fight against
ISIS has taken place amid Syria’s nearly 8-year-old civil war.In northern Syria, an official with a US-backed group said a
suicide car bomb attacker has blown himself up near a military vehicle in the
northern Syrian town of Manbij, wounding eight people, most of them civilians.Sharfan Darwish, of the Kurdish-led Manbij Military Council,
said the Saturday afternoon attack took place as a military car and several
civilian vehicles passed byHe said seven civilians were wounded, one of them seriously,
as well as a US-backed fighter.The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a war
monitor, also reported the blast saying several civilians and fighters were
wounded.No one immediately claimed responsibility but in January ISIS
claimed a suicide attack in Manbij that killed 19 people, including two US
service members and two American civilians.
