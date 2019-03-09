Rouhani urges Pakistan to act against group behind border attack

2019/03/09 | 23:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Saturday called for
“decisive” action by Pakistan against a militant group behind a deadly suicide
attack in a border area, and said inaction by Islamabad could jeopardize
relations between the neighbors, according to Reuters.Iran’s state news agency IRNA said Rouhani’s remarks came in
a telephone conversation with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, who said he
would soon have “good news” for Iran, according to the agency.A suicide bomber killed 27 members of Iran’s elite
Revolutionary Guards in mid-February in a southeastern region where security
forces are facing a rise in attacks by militants from the country’s Sunni
Muslim minority.The Sunni group Jaish al-Adl (Army of Justice), which says
it seeks greater rights and better living conditions for the ethnic minority
Baluchis, claimed responsibility for the attack.“We are awaiting your decisive operations against these
terrorists,” IRNA quoted Rouhani as telling Khan.“We should not allow decades of friendship and fraternity
between the two countries to be affected by the actions of small terrorist
groups, the source of whose financing and arms is known to both of us,” Rouhani
said.Iran has blamed its regional rival Saudi Arabia and
arch-enemies Israel and the United States for the attack and other cross-border
raids, an accusation rejected by the countries.“It is in Pakistan’s own interest not to allow our territory
to be used by terrorist groups, and the Pakistani army is prepared to confront
the terrorists more decisively with the information provided by Iran,” IRNA
quoted Khan as saying.Khan said Pakistani forces had come close to the terrorists’
hideout and there would soon be “good news” for Iran, IRNA reported.
