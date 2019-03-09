عربي | كوردى
Rouhani urges Pakistan to act against group behind border attack
2019/03/09 | 23:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Saturday called for

“decisive” action by Pakistan against a militant group behind a deadly suicide

attack in a border area, and said inaction by Islamabad could jeopardize

relations between the neighbors, according to Reuters.Iran’s state news agency IRNA said Rouhani’s remarks came in

a telephone conversation with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, who said he

would soon have “good news” for Iran, according to the agency.A suicide bomber killed 27 members of Iran’s elite

Revolutionary Guards in mid-February in a southeastern region where security

forces are facing a rise in attacks by militants from the country’s Sunni

Muslim minority.The Sunni group Jaish al-Adl (Army of Justice), which says

it seeks greater rights and better living conditions for the ethnic minority

Baluchis, claimed responsibility for the attack.“We are awaiting your decisive operations against these

terrorists,” IRNA quoted Rouhani as telling Khan.“We should not allow decades of friendship and fraternity

between the two countries to be affected by the actions of small terrorist

groups, the source of whose financing and arms is known to both of us,” Rouhani

said.Iran has blamed its regional rival Saudi Arabia and

arch-enemies Israel and the United States for the attack and other cross-border

raids, an accusation rejected by the countries.“It is in Pakistan’s own interest not to allow our territory

to be used by terrorist groups, and the Pakistani army is prepared to confront

the terrorists more decisively with the information provided by Iran,” IRNA

quoted Khan as saying.Khan said Pakistani forces had come close to the terrorists’

hideout and there would soon be “good news” for Iran, IRNA reported.



