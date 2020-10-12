UNDP makes Policy Recommendations for Iraq's Economic Recovery

2020/10/12 | 04:08 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Impact of COVID-19 on the Iraqi economy: New report highlights policy recommendations for Iraq's economic recovery Expanding social security coverage for vulnerable groups, increasing revenue generation to fund key Government programmes, and allocating more resources to develop the private sector are some of the key recommendations made by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in […]

