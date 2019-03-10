ISIS fighter wants to return to Italy, warns of 'sleeper cells'

2019/03/10 | 01:35
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- An ISIS fighter detained in Syria urged Italy on Saturday to
let him come home to start a new life, saying said he had abandoned the
self-styled jihadist “caliphate” after growing disillusioned with its rulers, Reuters reported.Mounsef al-Mkhayar, a 22-year-old of Moroccan descent who
grew up in Italy, spoke to Reuters in his first interview since surrendering to
the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) two months ago.He has been in prison since emerging from Baghouz, a tiny
village in eastern Syria where the SDF is poised to wipe out the last vestige
of ISIS rule - which once spanned a third of Iraq and Syria.Mkhayar gave an account of growing chaos among jihadists on
the brink of defeat, and of disputes in the ranks as top commanders fled Syria.But he said ISIS was also planning for the next phase,
smuggling out hundreds of men to set up sleeper cells across Iraq and eastern
Syria: “They said ‘We must get revenge’.”Mkhayar is one of thousands from all over the world who were
drawn to the promise of an ultra-radical Sunni Islamist utopia overriding
national borders. Kurdish security officials identified him as Italian and he
said he holds Italian citizenship.“I wish to return to Italy to my family and friends... for
them to accept and help me to live a new life,” said Mkhayar, who walks on
crutches after shelling injured his leg. “I just want to get out of this movie,
I’m tired.”FROM MILAN TO MAYADINHowever, Mkhayar was sentenced to eight years in jail by a
Milan court in 2017 for spreading ISIS propaganda and trying to recruit
Italians to its cause, Italian media say. As a result, he is likely to have to
serve this sentence if he does return to Italy.Reuters interviewed him at a security office in northern
Syria in the presence of an SDF official.As it nears victory, the SDF has struggled with the dilemma
of holding fighters who traveled from abroad to join ISIS along with women and
children.Before the final assault on Baghouz, the Kurdish-led SDF
said it had around 800 foreign militants in jails and 2,000 of their wives and
children in camps. Since then, the numbers have ballooned.The SDF wants them sent back to where they came from. But
foreign governments generally do not want to receive citizens who may be hard
to legally prosecute, and who pledged allegiance to a caliphate that left
behind of a trail of butchery.Once an atheist with an affinity for rap music and a dream
of moving to America, Mkhayar joined ISIS at 18.He said he had spent most of his life in Milan with an aunt
he calls his mother, before being placed in a home for troubled youths overseen
by an Italian priest. He spent a month in prison on drugs charges.Then he began immersing himself in ISIS videos on YouTube
and speaking to recruiters on Facebook. It took him only a month to decide to
move to Syria with a friend four years ago.His friend was later killed on the battlefield. After
military and religious training, Mkhayar fought on various fronts. As ISIS lost
its Syrian headquarters at Raqqa, he left for Mayadin on the Euphrates river in
Iraq, then moved further east across the desert, towards the Iraqi border.“WE’RE GETTING OUT”Amid a string of military defeats in eastern Syria, ISIS
leaders were in disarray, killing off rival clerics and commanders known as
emirs, Mkhayar said.He said he had tried to quit the fighting but had been
imprisoned, and then dispatched back to the frontlines as attacks intensified.He wound up in Baghouz, where he said the jihadists were
split between wanting to give up or fight to the death.Mkhayar said his wife, a Syrian Kurdish woman from Kobani
whom he had married three years ago, helped convince him to leave.“‘That’s it,’ we said, ‘we’re getting out’. I saw my little
daughter turning weak. I was scared my children would die.”Mkhayar said he could not sleep thinking about his wife and
two daughters in a camp for displaced people in another part of northeast
Syria. His wife is due to give birth in a month.He said he still believed in the idea of a caliphate for
Muslims, but accused ISIS rulers of governing their land like “a mafia”,
seeking only to make money and violating their own rules with impunity.Commanders had stolen money and fled to Turkey, Iraq or
Western Europe while ordering people to stay and defend Islam, he said.“This is my belief and I won’t change it, but here in
Islamic State, in reality this doesn’t exist... There is no justice,” he said.“Honestly, I came here too fast... When I arrived, I found
another story.”
