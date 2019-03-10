Kurdistan’s KDP leadership convenes to discuss new government formation

2019/03/10 | 09:40
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The leadership council of the leading Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) is to convene on Sunday to discuss the latest developments in negotiations with parties in the autonomous Kurdistan Region over the formation of a new government cabinet.
“The Council will discuss the current political developments, negotiations with parties, and steps toward the formation of the new government,” a member of the Council told Kurdistan 24.
The recently signed KDP agreements with the Gorran (Change) Movement and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) will be one of the key topics discussed in the meeting, the source added.
In late September, the Kurdistan Region held its parliamentary election, with parties competing for 111 seats in total. The KDP won the election by securing 45 seats and was followed by the PUK with 21 seats, and Gorran with 12.
On Feb.18, the leading party inked a 24-point agreement with Gorran, and followed with a 18-point agreement with the PUK on March 4, securing a cooperation agreement with both parties for the next four years.
The KDP has already nominated Masrour Barzani, the current Chancellor of the Kurdistan Region Security Council (KRSC), as the new Prime Minister to form the new KRG cabinet.
More of the Kurdistan Region’s presidency has been suspended since November 2017, when then-President Masoud Barzani announced he would end his already-extended term in the wake of the referendum and as Kurdish parties at the time failed to agree on a date for the next regional election.
The KDP aims to re-activate the post soon and has already nominated Nechirvan Barzani, the current prime minister of the Kurdistan Region, for the position.

