Germany tightens travel advice on Turkey
2019/03/10 | 09:40
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Germany changed its travel advice for visitors to Turkey on

Saturday, warning its citizens that they risked arrest for expressing opinions

that would be tolerated at home but may not be by Turkish authorities, Reuters reported.“It cannot be ruled out... that the Turkish government will

take further action against representatives of German media and civil society

organizations,” an updated Foreign Ministry travel advisory read.“Statements, which are covered by the German legal

understanding of the freedom of expression, can lead in Turkey to occupational

restrictions and criminal proceedings.”The advice, which a ministry spokeswoman confirmed was

updated on Saturday, noted that several European, including German, journalists

had been denied accreditation in Turkey without explanation. In the last two

years German nationals have also been increasingly arbitrarily detained, it

said.Turkish authorities are suspicious about any connections to

the network of US-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen, who Ankara says

orchestrated a 2016 attempted coup, the ministry said.But it added that any holidaymakers who had taken part in

meetings abroad of organizations banned in Turkey risked being detained, as did

Germans who made, or endorsed, statements on social media critical of the

Turkish government.



