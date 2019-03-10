Germany tightens travel advice on Turkey

2019/03/10 | 09:40
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Germany changed its travel advice for visitors to Turkey on
Saturday, warning its citizens that they risked arrest for expressing opinions
that would be tolerated at home but may not be by Turkish authorities, Reuters reported.“It cannot be ruled out... that the Turkish government will
take further action against representatives of German media and civil society
organizations,” an updated Foreign Ministry travel advisory read.“Statements, which are covered by the German legal
understanding of the freedom of expression, can lead in Turkey to occupational
restrictions and criminal proceedings.”The advice, which a ministry spokeswoman confirmed was
updated on Saturday, noted that several European, including German, journalists
had been denied accreditation in Turkey without explanation. In the last two
years German nationals have also been increasingly arbitrarily detained, it
said.Turkish authorities are suspicious about any connections to
the network of US-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen, who Ankara says
orchestrated a 2016 attempted coup, the ministry said.But it added that any holidaymakers who had taken part in
meetings abroad of organizations banned in Turkey risked being detained, as did
Germans who made, or endorsed, statements on social media critical of the
Turkish government.
