US donates $2.2m for Veterinary Services in Iraq

2020/10/13 | 04:02 - Source: Iraq Business News

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) has welcomed the additional contribution of 2.2 million dollars from the Defence Threat Reduction Agency, DTRA/USA, to strengthen veterinary services in targeted provinces in Iraq

