Iraqi officer says terrorist activities behind deteriorated security in Nineveh

2019/03/10 | 13:10
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
A senior Iraqi official has blamed the deteriorated security situation in Nineveh province as well as other regions on the terrorist activities and security vacuum.In press remarks, Hisham al-Hashemi, a national security official in Nineveh, said terrorist activities like bomb attacks, kidnapping and others still occur, despite defeating ISIS in Iraq.Moreover, Hashemi indicated several factors that affect security including reluctance in operations by security to chase the militants, in addition to the weak performance by security campaigns to protect the areas outside the cities.
The security troops, according to Hashemi, are also considered weak in terms of responding to urgent situations.
