Home
Political
Security
Business
Sport
Misc
World
Newspaper
Opinions
Constitution
Iraqi laws
Web Directory
Arabic
Kurdish
Reform process ‘ongoing’ to diversify revenues, strong economy, PM Barzani tells British envoy
2020/10/14 | 14:56 - Source: kurdistan 24
(ThisDay |
Iraq News Now
)- KRG Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (right) speaks with British envoy to Iraq Stephen Hickey, Oct.
14, 2020.
(Photo: KRG)
Read all text from kurdistan 24
Sponsored Links
Privacy
|
Contact
|
Who us
|
Jobs
© 2019 The First and biggest Aggregator news from Iraq