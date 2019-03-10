Iraq: WFP Iraq Country Brief, January 2019

2019/03/10 | 13:45
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Source: World Food Programme
Country: Iraq, Syrian Arab Republic
Operational Context
Intermittent conflict continues to aggravate the poverty rate and threaten livelihoods. As the situation and needs of internally displaced persons (IDPs) and refugees remain precarious following the return process that began in 2018, WFP Iraq’s assistance focuses on saving lives and protecting livelihoods – supporting the Government of Iraq's social safety nets towards zero hunger. Through emergency assistance to IDPs and refugees, and recovery and reconstruction activities for returnees. WFP is helping the Iraqi government reduce vulnerability and build people’s resilience and food security - especially for IDPs, refugees, women, girls and boys.
Working towards the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) – in particular SDG 2 “Zero Hunger” & SDG 17 “Partnerships for the Goals” – WFP is collaborating with partners to support Iraq in achieving food security and improved nutrition, promoting an inclusive society and strengthening cooperation. WFP’s assistance is aligned with the Iraq Humanitarian Response Plan, the UN Recovery and Resilience Programme framework, the Regional Refugee and Resilience Plan for the Syria crisis, the General Framework of the National Plan for Reconstruction and Development, and Iraq’s National Poverty Reduction Strategy.
In line with the corporate Integrated Road Map process, WFP Iraq transitioned to a Transitional Interim Country Strategic Plan (TICSP) from 01 January 2018 until 31 December 2019.
Operational Updates
• In January, WFP delivered food assistance for 264,295 people in 7 governorates, reaching 94.3 percent of the monthly target of 280,375 people.
• On 9 Jan 2019, the Ministry of Trade (MoT) & WFP launched a new initiative to test digital solutions to modernise Iraq’s Public Distribution System (PDS). WFP is providing technical expertise and support to MoT, with the goal of improving the management and transparency of the PDS operations, and more efficient services to citizens, prioritising those most in need. In the past, the PDS could only provide information on citizens in their place of origin; a digitised database would be able to provide lists of active citizens claiming rations in their current locations. This first phase is rolling out to over 30,000 people in the Baghdad, Duhok, Misan, Al-Basrah, AlAnbar & Al-Muthanna governorates, testing in rural and urban environments. WFP is seeking donor support for the scale-up of the project.
• The movement of IDPs in and out of camps continues to be closely monitored, in coordination with cooperating partners (CPs) and camp management partners. No significant numbers of returnees were reported. WFP’s Erbil office registered 156 new arrivals in IDP camps in the region, against 97 returnees.
• Work on cleaning irrigation canals in Ramadi was completed by 171 participants in resilience programmes. 60 participants are working on the rehabilitation of Ramadi water pump stations. 89 km of canals have been cleaned to date.
• Due to banking and financial regulations and sanctions, the CO faced problems in transferring funds to its Mobile Money Transfers (MMT) provider, Asia Hawala. CBT were delayed but as a workaround, WFP transferred via UNDP’s account. MMT are now planned to take place in March.
