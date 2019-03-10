KDP to tackle latest development on KRG cabinet formation

2019/03/10 | 13:45
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) council will convene on Sunday to discuss the latest developments regarding the formation of a new government cabinet of Kurdistan, a source from the council was quoted saying.The Council, according to the source, will discuss the current political developments, negotiations with parties, as well as the steps toward the formation of the new government.The recently signed agreements between KDP, the Gorran (Change) Movement and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) will be one of the key topics tackled in the meeting, the source added.KDP has already nominated Masrour Barzani, the current Chancellor of the Kurdistan Region Security Council (KRSC), as the new Prime Minister to form the coming KRG cabinet.