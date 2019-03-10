Kurds celebrate national pride on Traditional Clothing Day

2019/03/10 | 14:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- ERBIL, Kurdistan Region – Across the Kurdistan Region, people are donning their traditional clothing – jili Kurdi – in a spirit of national pride. March 10 is Traditional Clothing Day. “The aim of this day is to pay respect to the honorable history of our country and the many people who gave their lives for Kurds and Kurdistan,” Education Minister Pshtiwan Sadiq told Rudaw. The day was first introduced by the Ministry of Education in 2010 to preserve Kurdish traditions and the local culture during an era of growing international influence in the Region. The aim of the government was to promote the cultural symbol, especially among the youth. “I am thrilled to have worn this traditional colourful clothing," said a schoolgirl at Kwestan School for Girls in Kirkuk.Kirkuk University has reportedly banned any activities planned for the day. Many schools are using the day to pay tribute to the Peshmerga.“Had it not been for the Peshmerga, the Kurdistan Region would have fallen to enemies,” said another girl wearing the tradition men’s outfit in Sulaimani. "I did this because the Peshmerga are the protectors of my country. I want to show them my loyalty."The men’s outfit consists of baggy pants with a fitted top, usually in muted browns and blues. A tight sash – the pishtend – is wrapped around the waist. Some men also wear the checked jamana scarf.The women’s outfit is very colourful. Long multi-hued dresses are often embellished with embroidery or beads, sometimes paired with a short jacket or flowing sleeves. Women and girls usually wear gold jewelry. Headpieces known as klaw – made from cloth or jewelry – are popular.The celebration of national dress has spread from the classrooms to businesses and offices across the Region.
Schoolgirls at Shireen high school in Sulaimani sing a folk tune accompanied by the daf (frame drum).
