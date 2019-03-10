Rouhani’s visit to Iraq targets strengthening bilateral ties: Ambassador

2019/03/10 | 14:20
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Iran’s ambassador to Baghdad Iraj Masjedi has described the anticipated visit by President Hassan Rouhani to Iraq as important for the bilateral ties.In remarks to journalists on Saturday, Masjedi said a political and economic delegation will accompany Rouhani on his three-day visit.Masjedi was a notorious Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) Quds Force member before he was assigned to his current position.Masjedi said the visit targets strengthening the bilateral ties in all fields including political, cultural, economic and social ones.Moreover, he indicated agreements that will be reached during the visit including railways between Basra in Iraq and Khorramshahr in Iran, as well as projects on developing industrial cities. The visa issue will also be tackled.Masjedi expected Rouhani to meet in Baghdad with President Barham Salih, Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi, Parliament Speaker Mohamed al-Halbousi and others.