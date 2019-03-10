Seven ISIS members, fleeing Syria, arrested in Mosul

2019/03/10 | 14:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Seven ISIS militants were arrested as Iraqi security troops stormed their hotbed in Mosul city, the Iraqi Military Intelligence Directorate said on Sunday.
In a statement, the directorate said the militants were arrested in Rabia district, west of Mosul. They were possessing fake IDs as they just returned from Syria.
Four of the militants, according to the statement, were senior ISIS members of the so-called Jund (soldiers) Diwan.
Despite declaring victory against ISIS in late 2017, the militant group still carries out sporadic attacks in the liberated regions through its dormant cells.
