PHOTOS: People in Kurdistan celebrate National Clothing Day

2019/03/10 | 16:05
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – People in the autonomous Kurdistan Region on Sunday celebrated its National Clothing Day, with people stepping out of their houses with lavish traditional outfits.
Every year, on March 10, different ethnic and religious groups in the Kurdistan Region celebrate the day by wearing outfits and items of clothing that have been worn for generations, showcasing traditions specific to each group and region.
Photos and videos posted on social media networks saw people Kurds, Assyrians, and Turkmen wearing traditional outfits at home, work, and school, as well as taking group photos to share their national pride on display.
In addition to wearing colorful dresses, different activities were held across the Kurdistan Region, including a cook-off for traditional dishes and dancing at small festivals.
The day was also celebrated in the disputed province of Kirkuk, where students were seen wearing their traditional Kurdish outfits at school.
Editing by Nadia Riva
